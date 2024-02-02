What is Nurys Mateo's ethnicity? Meet The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 cast member

Nurys Mateo, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 cast member is a 28-year-old television star who started her career in reality TV on season 6 of Are You the One?

Throughout the show, viewers were impressed by her vibrant personality, versatility, and Nurys's journey of becoming a nurse. Despite being on a dating show, however, her dating life has been kept private from fans.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion cast member has gathered immense popularity after her multiple appearances on Ex on the Beach: Double Dutch.

Nurys has a following of 336k on her official Instagram account and 43k on her X account respectively. She is also a brand ambassador for a clothing store called Fashion Nova.

According to Nurys' Instagram, she has signed with the Siren agency and has introduced herself as a Hispanic model on their website. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion participant is proud of her ethnicity and culture.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, the LA resident is of Dominican ethnicity and proudly represents the heritage of the Dominican Republic.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 star Nurys Mateo's ethnicity

According to famousbirthdays.com, Nurys' current net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $ 1 million to $6 million. Being a part of the entertainment industry, the Dominican star has showcased a skillful performance on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.

Additionally, her financial ventures and brand deals have added to her successful career. Being an American national with Dominican roots has brought her immense recognition.

Even though Nurys was born in the Bronx, New York, she considers Portland, Maine to be her home. Her presence, fashion sense, style, and body language depict the richness of her Dominican background.

In the reality world, Nurys has made a name for herself while also promoting inclusivity for people who come from different backgrounds just like hers.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion has kept details of her family members private alongside her potential partner. However, as of now, Nurys Mateo is dating Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

She posted a picture on her official Instagram account with her boyfriend, on November 24, 2023, with the caption:

“Since I’ve been getting a million DMs asking if we’re still together, yes we are, very much still happily in love. He’s currently away filming @exatlonestadosunidos and absolutely dominating! Long distance sucks, but it’ll all be worth it in the end.”

On season 39 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Nurys had a falling out with one of the cast members and her friend, Olivia Kaiser. For Nurys family values and relationships are important and to her friendship is a very special bond, she believes that efforts should be reciprocated.

On November 23, 2023, Nurys appeared on MTV's The Big Mistake podcast. She said:

“One of the few things you can be is a great friend to other people, and I think everybody that’s my actual close friend is someone that the moment they entered my life they haven’t left. I treat my friends the exact same way I want to be treated and the energy wasn’t reciprocated, and sometimes people aren’t meant to stay in your life forever.”

To see Nurys Mateo's journey on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39, stream newly released episodes on MTV every Wednesday at 8/7 c.