The Challenge season 39: Moriah Jadea before and after nose job

Moriah Jadea is on the ongoing season 39 of The Challenge, The Battle for a New Champion. It features alumni from the previous seasons who have never won the title. The contestant's zeal to take home their first-ever title makes this season even more cutthroat.

Moriah came from season 38, Ride or Dies, where she was Fessy's partner and quickly garnered popularity. Her widespread season 38 fame not only pulled her back for another season but also made fans notice the change in her face.

Even though Moriah had never officially said anything, fans kept addressing her nose job. It's fairly easy to spot a surgery as it is a common practice among the stars these days. Addressing the rising rumors, Moriah took to Twitter to hint at the nose job.

Moriah Jadea's Twitter post addressed the talks of her nose job

While getting cosmetic surgery to enhance facial and bodily features is a common practice among the stars, it is still uncommon for them to come out and address it. While Moriah Jadea kept mum about her transformation at first, prompts from the fans eventually got her to talk in March 2023.

In the tweet, she said:

"I’ve seen some comments regarding my nose job since the reunion posts. Guys, I wasn’t even barely 3 months post opp. The healing time is one year so you should have seen me the first month…. Iykyk"

Fessy's previous partner also addressed her nose job at a confessional in a recent episode of The Challenge. She refused to compete for her team in a task because she said she didn't want to suffer a face-altering injury.

In the confessional, she admitted to getting a nose job and stressed the need to protect it. She said:

“My nose job isn’t even a year old. I could break it or something. You guys really want me to f**k up my $13,000 nose job?”

Zach Nichols is flaked by fans for calling out Moriah Jadea's nose job

Zach Nichols won the Battle of the Seasons of The Challenge and now co-hosts a podcast called The Zach Nichols Podcast alongside his friend Pierre Bacall. On the podcast, the duo comments and gives their opinions about the cast in the ongoing episodes of The Challenge.

While discussing the daily event where Moriah Jadea refused to compete, citing a scare from sustaining a facial injury, Zach Nichols let out a comment that got him slammed by the fans.

Moriah, who previously dated Johnny Bananas, talked about how James Lock from The Challenge UK sustained a face injury in one of the tasks and the fright that gave her. She also talked about how much the nose job cost her.

“Dude, I can’t say it, just the knee-jerk reaction there when someone says what she said, it’s like, ‘Dude, get your money back.'” Said Zach addressing her confessional.

Pierre started to sing a line from Kanye West's hit Slow Jams:

"I got a light skin friend look like Michael Jackson. Got a dark skin friend look like Michael Jackson.”

To which Zach replied, "Oh that's aggressive." and explained that whenever someone drops the price of their belongings he asks them to get their money back as a joke.

Zach Nichols gets slammed by fans for commenting on Moriah Jadea's nose job (Image via Instagram/@zachnicholspodcast)

While some fans agreed, others were disappointed. Enraged fans took to the comment section in his podcast to slam Zach. Some said it wasn't right to diss someone on their appearance while others called it "disgusting".

The Challenge, Battle for a New Champion airs every Wednesday on MTV.

