The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The current season follows a different format than the previous seasons, as only those who have never won the title compete for a fair chance at victory.

The show started with 24 returning contestants as they competed to take home their first-ever victory. One of the contestants of the season is Moriah Jadea, who previously appeared in season 38, a.k.a. Ride or Dies, as Fessy's partner.

For those appearing on television, it isn't an uncommon practice to tweak parts of their appearance that they don't like, and Moriah is one such example. However, unlike some celebrities, the reality star has been vocal about it. While she didn't announce it beforehand, in March 2023, Moriah took to social media to address the rumors.

"I've seen some comments regarding my nose job since the reunion posts. Guys I wasn't even barely 3 months post opp. The healing time is one year so you should have seen me the first month...iykyk," she wrote.

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays on MTV.

What did Moriah from The Challenge say about Johnny Bananas?

Moriah Jadea first appeared on the MTV franchise during season 38 as Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat's Ride or Die. The 27-year-old rookie is the oldest of six children and lives in Orlando, Florida.

During her first season on The Challenge, the cast member was involved in a showmance with veteran Johnny Bananas Devenanzio despite being warned by others about the MTV vet. While their romance didn't have adequate screen time, the two remained in touch after filming wrapped but aren't together anymore.

Moriah recently appeared on MTV's Official Challenge Podcast, where she opened up about her and Johnny Bananas. Bananas, who recently starred in another reality show, House of Villains, allegedly lied to Moriah about flirting with other women. During the conversation, she clarified that they were not together but that they were "talking to each other on a very deep level."

"So, that was wrong for me. I messed up. Now, months ahead pass by. And I see the show he's on now and how he lied to me about that show," Moriah added.

Moriah continued that Bananas told her that there was a girl on the show but that he only indulged for "a storyline" because, without him, she didn't have one. She noted that this was before her showmance with James Lock started and added that Johnny was "sucking girls' toes, kissing them with pasta, and flirting."

The Challenge season 39 cast member added that the veteran contestant had been talking behind her back, which has resulted in social media hatred against her and started rumors. She added that people didn't know what they were talking about and that they only knew what "maybe" he told them.

"People don’t know anything. They don’t know anything. They don’t know what Johnny and I have been through, they don’t know what happened to me, they don’t know anything. People are talking and saying, ‘Oh, Moriah did this to him.’ OK, what about me?" she continued.

