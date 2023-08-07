Why was Faysal Shafaat called "messy fessy" in the past? Reality star set to compete on The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA is returning to television with a brand new season very soon. There will be a second season of the show, The Challenge USA, airing on CBS on August 10, 2023. Additionally, contestants from this season have appeared on other CBS reality tv shows such as The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor.

In addition to winning the trophy of The Challenge USA season 2, each contestant will be competing for a cash prize of $250,000. Additionally, T.J. Levin will host the show again for its second season. T.J. Lavin is a BMX cyclist and has also worked as a host on The Challenge, Spring Break Challenges, and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

Furthermore, Faysal Shafaat, nicknamed "Messy Fessy", will be a contestant on the show. Prior to this, Faysal appeared in a number of shows where he demonstrated a competitive nature. Additionally, he is known among his fans for being an "instigator" and "gaslighter." As a result, fans have given him the name, “Messy Fessy.”

The Challenge USA season 2 contestant Faysal Shafaat has appeared on how many shows

Back in 2015, he completed his Bachelor's Degree, Bachelor of Science, Psychology (Minor, Communications) at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. During this time, he was also working in sales for Rockford Industrial Welding Supply, Inc.

Then, he moved to Vip Catering as a Server and then was a Sales Representative at Atlanta's Best Car Sales. He mentioned the following in his LinkedIn profile:

"December 2014 College Graduate. Four-year starter and 2 time All-American on football team at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Extremely motivated and driven individual who works best when goals are set to be reached. Works well with others and is competitive."

Originally from Orlando, Florida, United States, Faysal Shafaat currently works as a substitute teacher and has appeared on television shows including Big Brother 20, American Ninja Warrior 9, Total Madness, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, Ride or Dies, and now on The Challenge: USA season 2.

As reported by CBS, he describes himself as a “joker, hilarious, and confident” individual. He enjoys listening to music, eating food, and playing various sports. In addition to this, he lives by the following motto:

"Everybody dies but not everybody lives. Live every day like it's your last."

Besides Faysal Shafaat, The Challenge USA season 2 will feature a number of other contestants:

Wes Bergman John Amadeus "Johnny Bananas" Devenanzio Paulie Calafiore Cassidy Clark Luis Colon Tyler Crispen Tori Deal Michele Fitzgerald Amanda Garcia Dusty Harris Chanelle Howell Ameerah Jones Alyssa Lopez Jonna Stephens Josh Martinez Tiffany Mitchell Sebastian Noel Michaela Bradshaw Alyssa Snider Monte Taylor Chris Underwood Cory Wharton Desi Williams

As well as this, Paulie Calafiore shared a few details about the show's second season before its premiere, as he mentioned:

“Ultimately, I went into this season with the mindset of like, ‘There’s always two wolves that everybody has within themselves, and you can choose to feed one or the other.’ So, I chose to feed the one that was peaceful."

Additionally, he added:

"Not to say that the not peaceful one wasn’t chirping in my ear, being like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What are you doing?’ I really had to keep my eye on the prize this season. There was a constant feeling of, ‘Conversations are happening and I’m not a part of it.’ Throughout the house, everybody was on edge.”

Fans can watch The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS on August 10, 2023.