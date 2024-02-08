Where to watch The Challenge season 39 episode 17? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge, a generational hit, started airing its first season 26 years ago in 1997 and has been a phenomenon since. Its 38 boastful seasons and its adaptation in several countries serve as a testament to the love fans have for it.

While season 39 of the family favorite show is ongoing, fans are looking for credible sources to stream it on. Some are looking to stream it live, while others want to catch up on missed episodes as the season is done with 17 episodes.

New episodes of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, air on MTV, on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes can also be aired on platforms that act as a replacement for cable, such as Philo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling TV. The new episode can also be caught on Paramount+, along with the rest of the episodes of season 39.

Details of platforms that stream episode 17 of The Challenge season 39

Philo gives a seven-day free trial to its new subscribers, then charges $25 onwards for its one-month subscription. It boasts 70+ TV channels that can be watched live including channels with reality TV shows as well as movies and series.

Fubo has a longer 30-day free trial for its new users and charges $79.99 onwards for its one-month subscription. It has a library of 100+ TV channels that stream live sports, news, TV shows, and more. Fubo also offers its subscribers Cloud DVR, which allows them to record their favorite shows and stream them at any time on any device.

DirecTV Stream offers a 5-day free trial, but only to the users who are willing to put down their card details as a commitment to purchasing the subscription once the trial period is over. The platform boasts 75+ channels that include the most popular channels for movies and TV shows, at a subscription cost of $69.99 per month.

Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial to its first-time users, then charges $15 a month for its 30+ popular channels, which includes MTV. Sling also has a Freestream option which lets its viewers watch some of the most on-demand content for free. It also has a Cloud DVR option to let users store their favorite shows.

Paramount+ also has a free trial of 7 days, after which the platform charges $6.99 a month for its ad-supported version and $11.99 for an ad-free one. The platform lets its users stream live sports and coveted channels like MTV and CBS. Paramount+ is ideal for fans who want to catch up on previous episodes of The Challenge season 39. It's also a home to The Challenge season 10 to 38.

What happened in episode 17 of The Challenge season 39?

Episode 17 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, titled Feel the Bern aired on MTV on February 7. It brought more of what the show is known for tactical gameplay, physical strength, and thrilling twists.

Following a heartfelt farewell to her partner Horacio in episode 16, Nurys faced her destiny as she entered the arena alongside Olivia and James in episode 17. The episode had three contestants bid goodbye.

The next episode 18 is the first part of the two-part finale and is aptly titled The Beginning of the End. It comes out on February 14, followed by the final episode, Only One Gets the Crown, which comes out on February 21, at 8 pm on MTV.

