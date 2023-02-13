Magic Mike's Last Dance: How much box office money did the Channing Tatum movie make over the February 13 weekend?

Magic Mike's Last Dance has set the box office ablaze. The comedy-drama, released on February 10, 2023, earned a total of $18.6 million on its opening weekend. This is a stellar performance since critics gave the film mixed reviews at best.

Ever since the trailer was dropped, fans have been in awe of the sizzling chemistry between the film's leads Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault, well-choreographed dance sequences, and picturesque production locations.

Moreover, Tatum’s return as the titular character to the fan-favorite Magic Mike franchise amplified the excitement. So, no wonder the wonderful box office numbers reflect the hot anticipation that was around Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Reports state that over the weekend, it was at the numero uno spot on the domestic circuit. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water and the re-released version of the Titanic captured the next two spots.

Magic Mike's Last Dance performed well despite not getting a wide release

Last Dance was thought to be a direct-to-OTT release, but Warner Bros. decided to give it a theatrical outing, resulting in it receiving a limited release across 1,500 theaters in North America.

Domestically, the new flick earned $8.2 million over the just-gone weekend, according to the studio. Meanwhile, it hit 10 markets internationally, from which it pocketed a good $10.4 million, taking the total to $18.6 million.

The Steven Soderbergh directorial, however, isn’t the highest opener among the three franchise movies. The first movie, Magic Mike, also helmed by Soderbergh, earned $39.1 million on the opening weekend upon its premiere in 2012. Meanwhile, the second installment, Magic Mike XXL (2015) managed a three-day pull of $12.8 million.

Nonetheless, Last Dance is being lapped up by viewers and may see a spike in its collections in Valentine’s Day week.

Synopsis, cast, and other details

Apart from Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Hayek Pinault as wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza, the cast of Last Dance comprises:

Ayub Khan Din as Victor

Jemelia George as Zadie

Juliette Motamed as Hannah

Vicki Pepperdine as Edna Eaglebauer

Gavin Spokes as Matthew

Alan Cox as Roger

Caitlin Gerard as Kim

Christopher Bencomo as Kim’s Husband

As per IMDb, the synopsis of the fresh launch reads:

“Mike takes to the stage again, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse.”

Tatum, who was seen in three films last year namely Dog, The Lost City, and Bullet Train (uncredited cameo), has marked his first release in 2023 with Magic Mike's Last Dance. Hayek Pinault, on the other hand, was last heard in the animated film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).

Magic Mike's Last Dance is currently running in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes