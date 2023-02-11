''I almost didn't recover'': Magic Mike's Last Dance star Channing Tatum recalls first-ever meeting with Matt Damon

Magic Mike's Last Dance actor Channing Tatum recently revealed his experience of meeting Matt Damon for the first time. The two met each other for the first time in 2011 when the former was shooting Steven Soderbergh's Haywire.

Tatum recalled how he was sitting in an Albuquerque hotel bar with the director after a long day when Damon showed up to hang out with Soderbergh.

Tatum said that he usually avoids meeting famous people because he gets starstruck and begins to panic. He explained that he didn't like meeting famous people or those who he admires and whose work he loves.

The recently released Magic Mike's Last Dance serves as the third installment in the Magic Mike trilogy, following Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL released respectively in 2012 and 2015.

Magic Mike's Last Dance star Channing Tatum calls meeting Matt Damon an unforgettable experience

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Magic Mike's Last Dance star Channing Tatum revealed that meeting Matt Damon was the funniest experience ever for him.

While he was sitting with Soderbergh at their hotel bar in Albuquerque, Matt Damon came to hang out with the director. Tatum recalls being excited about it and said that he sat down beside Damon and asked him where he was from. The actor continued to say that he couldn't believe that he had actually asked Damon where he was from since everyone knew that.

The Dear John star said:

"He obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn't recover."

He said that he chose to stay quiet for the next two hours or so, and added:

"I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I'll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can't believe...."

However, Tatum revealed that Damon was a great guy and extremely professional. The Magic Mike's Last Dance star said that when Damon realized that he was freaking out, the latter tried to make the situation a little less awkward.

Tatum said that instead of acknowledging that he was freaking out, Damon took care of him and answered his question like nothing ever happened. Damon even asked Tatum where he was from. Meanwhile, the latter recalls "screaming" apologies in his own head.

He concluded his story and said:

"I don't know if he remembers it at all. I don't know if he ever even remembers meeting me, but we're friendly now, and I can kind of, sort of keep it together today."

What is Magic Mike's Last Dance about?

Magic Mike's Last Dance stars Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Salma Hayek Pinault as Maxandra Mendoza.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus,following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own."

It continues:

"With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?"

The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin, and it is currently available to watch in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes