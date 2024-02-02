Here is how you can watch The Traitors US in the United Kingdom

The Traitors UK was first released in November 2022 and became an international phenomenon with its US version releasing its first season in January 2023. Both shows made equal uproars in the respective countries and garnered an international audience as well.

Season 2 of the US show came with the twist of an all-celebrity cast, that was sourced from popular reality shows around the world. The season that premiered on January 3 on Peacock, releases a new episode on the streaming platform every Thursday at 6 pm.

But Peacock isn't available for the people who want to watch it in the UK unless they are using a strong VPN to stream from the US-based platform. The makers have got the people in the UK covered because The Traitors US season 2 is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Traitors US season 2 in the United Kingdom?

The BBC iPlayer is a popular streaming platform in the UK, with no commercial advertising for its UK-based viewers. What's more, is that the platform comes for free, giving access to its wide library of movies and TV shows without any subscription fees.

The platform has all the episodes of The Traitors US season 2 released so far.

What adds to the allure for the British folks is that the US version of the show was filmed at the same location as its UK version, a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Although the show differs when it comes to the prize money, the UK version awards its winner £120k which is close to $150k, while the US version's winner takes home a whopping $250k!

The US version is also hosted by Scottish actor and filmmaker Alan Cumming, who is better known in the UK.

What has gone down in season 2 of The Traitors US so far?

The sixth episode of season 2 finally saw the looming threat of a Traitor, come to life. Big Brother star Dan Gheesling couldn't prolong his life as a Traitor in the Scottish castle and was unanimously voted out after being a suspect for a few episodes.

The other two Traitors- Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow, still fly under the radar with no fingers pointing their way. The three traitors together have claimed the lives of four so far including The Challenge star Johnny Bananas Devenanzio, Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu from Love Island US, and Tamra Judge from Real Housewives of Orange County.

The trio also were a part of successful manipulation and contributors to the banishment of four Faithfuls- Peppermint from RuPaul's Drag Race, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, Larsa Pippen from Real Housewives of Miami, and Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother.

The season also saw the unforeseen walking out of the professional boxer Deontay Wilder. He was seen crying in episode two about the treacherous nature of the show that enabled him to vote for an innocent Peppermint. Deontay's last straw that sent him packing, was when Maksim, who was eliminated upon his say, turned out to be a Faithful.

The show follows the plotline of the popular game Among Us, where the Traitors infiltrate the Faithfuls and murder them in the dark of the night. The Faithfuls have to guess the Traitors among them and vote them out to win the prize money, while the Traitors have to sustain enough to murder every last Faithful and win the money.