Why did Deontay Wilder quit The Traitors season 2 early?

Deontay Wilder became the first player to depart The Traitors US for reasons other than murder or banishment. Deontay Wilder's abrupt exit from the show came after castmate Maksim's expulsion. According to ScreenRant, betraying his friends was a difficult thing for him to deal with on board the competitive reality television show, which probably contributed to his emotional turmoil and eventual departure.

The stakes were already high from the beginning of The Traitors US season 2, with an all-star ensemble of celebrities and reality TV icons. Alongside Deontay Wilder were some of the most entertaining figures in the trade, as well as some of the most strategic minds in reality TV.

Things were about to get dramatic as the group of Faithful struggled to determine who among them was a Traitor, especially with so many powerful voices gathered together. Deontay Wilder ultimately found it hard to betray people whom he considered to be his friends, even though he was aware of how the game operated beforehand.

Deontay Wilder was upset after accusing Maksim and eventually finding out that the latter was a member of the Faithful group after all.

Deontay Wilder opens up about abruptly quitting The Traitors US Season 2

In an interview before the release of The Traitors US season 2 episode 4, Deontay revealed that causing pain and suffering for other people was the most difficult aspect of the show for him. His relationships in the game were real, and it hurt him to betray those he loved. According to ScreenRant, he said:

"I’m a people’s person and I love people…we all need each other, you get a lot of traitors in my profession, so I’m used that world."

On the latest episode of The Traitors US Season 2, when Deontay Wilder noticed that the discussion was leaning toward Dan during the last round table, he turned the tables on Maksim and attacked him.

Deontay later revealed on the show that he thought Maks was a traitor, citing several eerie incidents from the previous few days that had reinforced his suspicions. Those in the room who had already decided to vote for other players paid attention to Deontay's assertion.

Notable Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina, for example, revealed during the vote that Deontay's influence had prompted her to decide to remove Maks, who proved to be a member of the Faithful group in the end. alum Janelle Pierzina

Following the round table, Deontay displayed genuine emotion. He was seen sobbing as he told the other players that he was no longer able to do this. He revealed that he found it extremely difficult to confront others when they were in error.

What is Deontay Wilder's show The Traitors US season 2 all about?

Twenty-two competitors compete as Faithfuls in the reality show The Traitors, which is modeled on the party game Mafia. They aim to stay in the game until the end to share the $250,000 in prize money.

The host, Alan Cumming, selects a group of Traitors whose objective is to destroy every Faithful to steal the money in the conclusion.

Traitors are allowed to kill Faithfuls, and the remaining Faithfuls are required to decide who they believe killed the Faithful and exile them.

They all gather to cast their votes for the person they believe killed them after each day. If there are no Traitors among the surviving Faithfuls at the conclusion of the series, they will be eligible to split the prize money. But if there is only one Traitor left, they get to keep the money for themselves.