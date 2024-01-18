The Traitors US: Which season 1 contestant is set to return in season 2?

The Traitors USA is back with another season and airs episodes every Thursday. Season 2 has already seen two contestants murdered and two banished, all in the span of three episodes, however, the Peacock show is going to bring in another cast member who previously appeared in season 1.

Kate Chastain, the popular Below Deck cast member, is set to compete for another chance at winning the $250,000. The Bravo celebrity will enter the castle on January 25, during episode 5.

While in conversation with People Magazine, Kate Chastain explained that she never expected to be asked back on the show.

"What makes my return to The Traitors so exciting is that no one saw it coming...myself included."

Kate won't be the only celebrity to enter the show midway. Big Brother's Will Kirby will also appear on the show but his role is yet to be revealed.

Kate Chastain sabotaged a challenge in The Traitors season 1

The Below Deck alum isn't unfamiliar with The Traitors as she previously competed for the prize in season 1. While she was always under the microscope in the previous season, and a constant suspect, she made it to the finale.

While in conversation with Vulture, Chastain opened up about her time on the Peacock show after season 1, during which she noted that the challenges and the accusations "broke" her.

"Because everyone was always going after me, I kind of felt like I had no control over my existence in the fame. So, really, I kind of wanted to reclaim that control by making it a 'You can't fire me, I quit' kind of deal. If they got rid of me, which they're all trying to, if I say that's what I want, then maybe I can still win. Still get my way."

Kate Chastain also spoke to Vanity Fair about her time on the psychological thriller game show. She stated that she was both surprised and disappointed to be a target. She noted that it went to show that the cast was "really bad" at the game.

The accusations discouraged the Bravo star and made her believe the Faithfuls wouldn't win the game.

The constant accusations Kate faced resulted in her eagerness to participate declining as she correctly predicted that she would not win the show. The Bravo celebrity noted that she didn't want to exert herself to help other people win money.

"I think my peak frustration happened around the barrels on the mountainside because I was tired of being made into the bad guy but also expected to do work."

She noted that the day she sabotaged the challenge by dumping barrels worth thousands of dollars was "liberating." She stated it was the best day of her time on The Traitors season 1 and felt amazing.

"All the people that got so mad at me, they all went home with $0 and they were really struggling with that challenge. They all said it was so difficult, but I wouldn’t know."

Kate Chastain is now set to return for another chance at victory during The Traitors season 2. While it is unclear whether she would be faithful or a traitor, she is set to make an appearance during the January 25, 2024 episode.