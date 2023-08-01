A new show featuring Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain called Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate is set to be released very soon on Bravo. The show is set to be released on Monday, August 14, 2023. Kate joined Below Deck in season 2 and left the show in 2023 while sharing an Instagram post in June. She said that after "months of reflection and internal discussions," she decided to make a transition in carving out a "progressive new land-based role."

Additionally, Lee Rosbach, who worked on the show for a total of 10 years, announced his departure in December 2022. On their new show, Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, both cast members, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain, will review some of the "biggest moments" from Bravo shows.

The synopsis of the new show reads:

“Capt. Lee is back on land in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., looking to get caught up on all the Bravo shows he missed while at sea, and asks his favorite chief stew - and close friend - Kate, to join him for some TV. Since Kate is an avid watcher of all Bravo shows, she can give Lee a crash course on the shows, storylines, cast, and the tea.”

It also went on to add:

“It's two longtime friends -- and former co-workers - kicking back, talking smack, and watching TV. Since South Florida is a home to many former "Below Deck" cast members, along with cast members from "Real Housewives of Miami" and "Family Karma," various Bravolebs in the area may sometimes stop by to watch a clip or two with Capt. Lee and Kate.”

As mentioned earlier, the new show will premiere on August 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate featuring Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain: What fans can expect

Cast members, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will review some iconic shots from Bravo shows during each episode, which will last 30 minutes. In total, the show will feature 10 episodes.

In addition to that, Bravo reports that the stars will be watching multiple Bravo shows. These include Below Deck Down Under season 2, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3, The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, The Real Housewives of Miami season 5, and Project Runway season 20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, and The Real Housewives of New York City season 16 are also on the schedule. The Bravo's bio description for Captain Lee Rosbach mentions the following:

“Capt. Lee Rosbach has spent more than three decades circling the globe as a mega yacht captain. Born and raised in landlocked Saginaw, Mich., the one-time Wendy’s manager never even saw the ocean until moving to Turks & Caicos with his bride, Mary Anne, to run a restaurant in his mid-30s.”

Additionally, Kate Chastain's biography states:

"Kate Chastain, well known and beloved for her role as Chief Stew on Bravo’s “Below Deck,” retired from yachtie life after six seasons as a star and fan favorite on the show. Soon after, she was host and executive producer on Bravo’s “Chat Room.” She’s currently one of the recurring stars of “Galley Talk” and can also be seen on “The Traitors,” streaming on Peacock."

Fans can watch Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10 pm ET on Bravo.