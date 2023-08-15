"Trainwreck": Captain Lee and Kate Chastain chime in on Scandoval and more during Couch Talk

Couch Talk, Bravo's latest celebrity talk show, features two Below Deck fan favorites, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain.

The show premiered its first episode on Monday, August 14, 2023, right after Below Deck Down Under's two new segments. During the talk show, the two chimed in over several Bravo shows and scandals, including Vanderpump Rules' infamous Scandoval that broke the internet earlier this year.

Since he was unfamiliar with the months-long affair until Chastain told him about it, his take was rather unique. He noted that since he has been on television, he is always conscious of what he does and takes into account how he would want his family to view him.

"I can't imagine doing something like Tom did that's that serious and then just wrecking devastation and havoc on other people's lives for no other reason than self-gratification."

He later called the scandal a "train wreck." The Couch Talk cast member's co-host, Kate Chastain, praised the way he respects reality television and noted that the Vanderpump Rules cast does not. She added that she loves that they don't, since it's so much fun to watch.

Couch Talk hosts Kate Chastain and Captain Lee talk reality shows

In the season premiere of the new talk show, the two Below Deck alums opened up about several shows and celebrities. One of the topics they touched upon, apart from Vanderpump Rules, was Peacock's The Traitor, which featured Chastain as one of the contestants.

Upon hearing Captain Lee's take on the "train wreck," which was Scandoval, she noted that she had a similar situation during the show.

The Couch Talk star noted that she's a "Bravo fan" first and that she often tweets about the shows that she watches. She added that she's often tweeting alongside the episodes and sometimes forgets that she has to see "these celebrities" at events such as BravoCon.

"But Brandi Glanville, she was on The Traitors with me on Peacock, and I must have said something about her on Chat Room and when we got to Scotland, she was like, 'I love you, and I loved you. but then I blocked you because you said something on Chat Room I didn't like."

The yachties opened up about which shows they were excited to discuss while on Couch Talk and the list includes Welcome to Crappie Lake, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and more. Chastain further described the co-host as a "Bravo fish out of the water" and noted that she helps him navigate and learn about the big and popular franchises such as The Housewives and other shows.

Whose idea was Couch Talk?

While in conversation with People Magazine ahead of the talk show's season premiere, the co-hosts chatted about how the show should be. Kate noted that she would give credit to the Captain.

She added that years ago, the two were on the phone together when Captain Lee told her that he would love to do a talk show with her someday. She recalled thinking that it would be such a dream but couldn't imagine how it would ever happen.

"But here we are, and it's perfect timing for both of us, and it's just so much fun."

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate airs Mondays at 10 pm ET on Bravo.