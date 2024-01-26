Here is why the Faithfuls are predicted to win The Traitors US season 2

The Traitors US season 2, which is loosely based on the game Mafia, is currently airing every Thursday on Peacock. The psychological thriller reality show premiered on January 12, 2024, and saw television personalities come together to reside in a Scottish castle.

On the first day itself, host Alan Cumming chose two traitors who then murdered someone in cold blood. They then picked another cast member to join the group. Dan from Big Brother, Phaedra from Married to Medicine, and Parvati from Survivor are this season's traitors.

So far in the game, the Faithfuls have taken out more contestants than the traitors have killed. Cracks appear to be forming in the traitors' relationships. The most recent incident was Parvati and Phaedra arguing at the round table in episode 4.

Interpersonal differences and their strategy to play the game could be the ultimate downfall of the Traitors and could potentially be the reason why the Faithfuls win the Peacock show.

Parvati and Phaedra clash in The Traitors season 2 episode 4

While Parvati may have been suspected of being one of the killers in the first episode of the show, at the time, she wasn't a part of the group yet. Dan and Phaedra chose Survivor's 'Black Widow' to take the heat later in the game.

Dan was in the hot seat in episode 2 for playing "too safe," but he defended himself. When one of the cast members pointed out that he was too quiet, Dan emphasized his introverted attitude, citing it as one of the reasons he was not a traitor. To divert focus away from himself, Dan added that he could do a better job at talking to the cast members.

While murderers were allowed to strategize at the end of the night, during the day, Phaedra Parks tended to spend more time with the Faithfuls. This gave Dan and Parvati more time alone to talk about the game. Dan's strategy to throw the scent off of himself was to use Parvati to divert attention towards the housewives.

During the last round table, featured in episode 4, Parvati shaded Bravo celebrities for sticking together, which did not sit well with Phaedra.

“The performance aspect [of this game] has been on my mind … but who has the capacity to perform this part? It’s actors, and I think Housewives as well. Because you guys get scripts; you produce…," Parvati said.

Parvati told the cameras that she wanted the cast to know that if there were four housewives, one of them was the killer.

In episode 4, she planted seeds of doubt against Larsa Pippen, and, at the round table, the latter took her shot. While the Bravo celebrity shut the accusations down, Phaedra, who is also a Bravo alum having appeared in The Real Housewives of Atlanta later confronted the Survivor alum during the secret meeting.

Parks told Parvati that the latter's strategy wasn't "cool." She further attacked her by stating that nobody liked her and that everyone believed she was a traitor. Parks told her that if she continued acting like she was, Parvati would have a lot of problems.

“For you to go in there and try to throw me under the bus. When you do things like that, it brings attention to me. Like, ‘Oh, they work together; they’re on a show.’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ No one likes you, Parvati. Everyone says you’re a f*cking Traitor."

The killers' interpersonal drama might not be the only reason why the tide would turn in favor of the Faithfuls. So far in season 2, the cast members have performed the tasks well and continued to increase the pot. However, they have always been able to collect shields and protect themselves.

With the Faithfuls rapidly getting murdered or banished and more than one cast member obtaining the shield every episode, it is possibly only a matter of time before they realize who the traitors are.

The Traitors season 2 episode 5 will air on Peacock this Thursday at 9 pm ET.

