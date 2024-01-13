The Traitors US returned to screens with season 2 on Friday, January 12, 2024. The show aired the first three episodes of the season back-to-back and saw three cast members being eliminated.

One of the cast members who was banished from the show was RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 finalist, Peppermint. She went home after she was accused of being a traitor early on by The Challenge star Trishelle Cannatella as she believed that the drag queen's reaction to being jokingly accused was "jolted."

Fans were unhappy with The Challenge reality star accusing Peppermint and took to social media to slam her. One person, @@Yoshirox10 wrote on X:

"Trishelle…the way she’s grossly over-exaggerating the way Peppermint reacted…sensing a nasty spirit."

The Traitors fans slam Trishelle for picking a fight with Peppermint

In the season premiere of The Traitors season 2, which aired its first three episodes on January 12, 2024, fans saw several reality television personalities enter the mansion as they got ready to fight it out for the grand prize of $250,000. During their time on the show, the 'faithful' will have to uncover the identities of the traitors to equally divide the prize fund at the end. However, if they fail, the others take home the prize.

During episode 2, a conflict broke out and while it made for good television, one season 2 cast member found herself on the wrong side of the internet. Fans saw Trishelle from The Challenge and Peppermint from RuPaul's Drag Race at odds, after the former accused the drag queen of being one of the traitors.

At the roundtable, Peppermint addressed the issue at hand and wanted to clear the air with Trishelle. The Challenge star explained that when she jokingly said that the MTV star wasn't a faithful, she had a "jolted look." While Shereé and Maks defended the drag queen, Peppermint noted that Trishelle should have tried to solve the issue with her instead of talking to everyone else.

While Larsa Pippen came to Trishelle's defense, Parvati noted that there was no real evidence against the RuPaul's Drag Race superstar. Eventually, Peppermint was banished as the majority of the votes were against her. However, she was revealed to be a 'faithful.'

Peppermint spoke to Pride Today about her elimination from the Peacock show after the episode aired. She claimed she felt "betrayed":

"I felt like I was betrayed. For her to turn a really innocent, fun moment talking about fashion into this devious revelation that I'm some traitor was really strange to me."

The Traitors season 2 fans took to social media to react to the fight and sided with Peppermint over Trishelle.

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on January 18, 2024, on Peacock.