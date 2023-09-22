Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on The Traitors season 2? Details explored

Having shown glimpses of their relationship on the hit show The Real Housewives of Miami and starting their podcast, Separation Anxiety, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are ready for their next surprise. Although The Traitors season 2 has not yet announced its premiere date, the show has released a list of the cast members who will be featured, and Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are among them.

A number of the cast members participating in season 2 have also appeared on shows such as Love Island USA, The Challenge, Big Brother, Boxer, Love Island UK, The Real Housewives of Miami, Dancing with the Stars, Shahs of Sunset, Survivor, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Orange County, and many more.

Meanwhile, apart from being a television personality, Larsa Pippen is also a socialite and a businesswoman. In addition to her appearances on The Real Housewives, she has been involved with Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the past.

Larsa Pippen's previous marriage was to former basketball player Scottie Pippen, with whom she had four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. In 2017, the couple separated, and their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021, after having been together for 24 years.

On the other hand, Marcus Jordan, 32, is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. Aside from being a businessman, he has also guest-starred on Real Housewives of Miami. However, in The Traitors season 2, he is going to be a full-time cast member.

Apart from Larsa Pippen, who else is appearing in season 2 of The Traitors?

The upcoming season of the show will be full of drama and controversy as some of the top reality show celebrities are set to appear. Among the cast members of season 2 are:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello Dan Gheesling Deontay Wilder Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Janelle Pierzina Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio John Bercow Kevin Kreider Larsa Pippen Marcus Jordan Maksim Chmerkovskiy Mercedes “MJ” Javid Parvati Shallow Peppermint Peter Weber Phaedra Parks Sandra Diaz-Twine Shereé Whitfield Tamra Judge Trishelle Cannatella

As part of season 2, all 21 contestants will take part in “the ultimate murder mystery game.” Accordingly, Peacock describes the show as follows:

“Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.”

The document also mentions:

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the players try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

The executive producers for this season are Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Jack Burgess, Tim Harcourt, and Sam Rees Jones.

Additionally, the show's first season featured contestants such as Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, and Amanda Clark.

It was Cirie Fields who won the $250,000 prize money and the season 1 trophy.

Meanwhile, fans have to wait for season 2's release date to be confirmed, until then, they can watch all the episodes of The Traitors season 1 on Peacock.