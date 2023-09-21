"There’s cool and unexpected stuff in every episode"- Creator Robert Kirkman teases exciting second season for Invincible

Invincible is all set to return with a second season on November 3, 2023. The upcoming installment is expected to begin on a high note after the previous season's brilliant finale delivered one of the most brutal plot twists ever.

Creator Robert Kirkman recently spoke about the second season of Invincible in an interview with Polygon, giving detailed insights about it while carefully stepping over any spoilers that may ruin the viewer experience.

Kirkman stated that the second season of the show will have episodes with newer twists and an even grittier plotline. He told Polygon:

"There’s cool and unexpected stuff in every episode. Not necessarily 'Mark and Omni-Man fighting'-level stuff in every single episode, but close. Season 2 is going to have a bigger punch than season 1. I hate being so vague! Also, with the way we’re splitting the season, episode 4 is huge, and it very much feels like a finale."

He added:

"And that ends up giving us a second finale for episode 8. Those two episodes are particularly big and climactic and exciting. I’m really excited for people to finally get to see it. We’re only a few short months away. And it’s not just violent stuff. There are a lot of big character moments and big reveals and dramatic turns as well. Season 2 is jam-packed."

Kirkman also took this opportunity to reveal his plans for the future of the series.

Robert Kirkman says Invincible will run for up to "seven-to-eight-season(s)"

Robert Kirkman teased in the interview that his plans for Invincible go beyond a second or third season and that they would ideally like to cover the entire comic storyline.

He said:

"I’m trying not to pin it down to a number because it is somewhat of a moving target. I think in the seven-to-eight-season range seems like it would be enough. But there could be some things we move through a little faster, some things we expand.

"If we’re fortunate enough to go for a good long time, I think that would be enough to cover the entire comic. And there are some things along the way that didn’t get into the comic that I’d like to do. I think it’d be cool to have some episodes here and there that are completely original. So that’s part of the plan moving forward."

As Invincible progresses, more details about upcoming seasons will start to drop in. If the series continues to perform well, there is no reason for it not to have seven or eight seasons.

Invincible Season 2 will premiere with its first part on November 3, 2023.