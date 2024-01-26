The Traitors season 2: Who is likely to be the winner?

The Traitors was quickly at the center of pop culture because of its unique plotline and enticing production value. With thriller actor/filmmaker Alan Cumming at the front as a host, and suspenseful music at the back, The Traitor makes for the perfect mystery reality show.

The show added even more popularity to its gripping format by making season 2 an all-celebrity cast. With 9 players already out of the game, 13 remaining inch closer to winning $250,000. All three traitors, Phaedra Parks, Dan Gheesling, and their faithful recruit Parvati Shallow, remain unthreatened in their positions.

Fans speculate the possibilities of the next murders and eliminations based on the strengths and weaknesses the players exhibit.

Who is likely to win The Traitors season 2- ranked?

13) Dan Gheesling

Dan almost came back from the dead in this week's episode of The Traitors as he was the prime target of the voters. His close brush with the deadly fate suggests that he is the most likely to get banished in the next episode.

12) Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow might not be as close to getting banished as Dan, as of yet, because of her low-lying attitude. However, Phaedra's tactics can't be trusted when the fingers are pointing toward her.

11) Chris 'CT' Tamburello

Chris' likeliness to manipulate the players is expected to be the highest because of the expertise that got him multiple wins in The Challenge. The theory that "there must be at least one male within the Traitors" has him as a prime suspect after Dan.

10) Sheree Whitfield

Phaedra is smartly posing as a confidant to Sheree, her fellow Real Housewives castmate, so she can use her to stay out of danger. But if Phaedra sticks to her pledge of never murdering Sheree, she still can't save her from getting banished, as she is more on the lookout because of her manipulation skills.

9) Kevin Kreider

Kevin is a low rider, no one suspects him to be a Traitor because his innocence counters his manipulation skills. But that might make him an easy target for murder.

8) Sandra Diaz Twine

The winner of two seasons of Survivor has been considered a Traitor many times because of her strong and stoic persona. This was also the reason Phaedra and Dan considered recruiting her as a Traitor in the first episode of the season.

7) John Bercow

John Bercow has been on a leash since the very first round of banishment because of his political status. Contestants believe that a politician cannot be trusted because political games come easily to them. John's path since has treaded closely to banishment and can cause him to slip any moment.

6) Phaedra Parks

Phaedra hasn't been accused of being a Traitor yet, but the spotlight isn't far from shining on her after Larsa and Tamra from Real Housewives have turned out to be Faithfuls.

5) Trishelle Cannatella

Before getting banished, Peppermint accused Trishelle of being a Traitor. Because Peppermint was outed as a Faithful, Trishelle remains a strong suspect in the eyes of the Faithfuls. Manipulating votes toward Trishelle is an easy task for the Traitors because of her doubtful status.

4) Kate Chastain

This Below Deck star has been a silent observer of the drama that's ensuing in the Scottish castle. She hasn't yet been a part of any drama or at the receiving end of an accusation. Her safe take-off is likely to land her straight among the finalists.

3) Mercedes 'MJ' Javid

Mercedes' observations and derivations about the Traitors have gained her a position of trust among the Faithfuls. She was the one to correctly guess Dan as the Traitor, but her intelligence can feel threatening to the Traitors and lead to her murder.

2) Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen

Bergie has been the least suspected member because he has never been the center of any drama. He got the shield of safety that saves him from banishment till episode 12. This may be a guarantor to his position in the finale or lead to him being a murder victim.

1) Peter Weber

Peter was also the one to guess Dan correctly and has his eyes upon other Traitors too. If Dan gets banished in the following episode, his and Mercedes' positions as Faithfuls will be ascertained. His judgment about other Traitors will then be taken literally, which makes him a prime murder suspect too.

It is now for the fans to see who goes home and who continues in the castle. The Traitors episode 6 airs on February 1.

