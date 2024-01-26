"So precious": The Traitors fans note Love Island alum Bergie is the "smartest faithful" in season 2

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 25, 2024. During the segment, Tamra Judge was killed and Janelle Pierzina was banished.

The segment saw one of the traitors in the hot seat once again as Peter Weber and Bergie Bergenson's suspicions about Dan Gheesling grew. While Peter came up with an exceptional plan to discover the traitors' true identities, Bergie's contribution during the round table discussion earned him the title of one of the smartest faithfuls in season 2 by fans.

However, by going hard to get the Big Brother winner banished, the cast member painted a target on his back. Fans are worried that Bergie would be one of the next targets to be killed by the traitors.

One person, @SirLee702 wrote on X

"Awww Bergie so precious."

Season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

The Traitors season 2 fans praise Love Island alum Bergie Bergenson

In season 2 episode 5, fans saw the antagonists Dan Gheesling, Parvati Shallow, and Phaedra Parks murder Tamra Judge and also save themselves from getting banished from the Scottish mansion.

While the Faithfuls have so far been unable to uncover the true identities of the killers, two season 2 contestants impressed fans with their strategic gameplay. Peter Weber, who was suspicious of C.T. Tamburello, Dan Gheesling, and Parvati Shallow for being the traitors decided not to reveal who won the shields during the challenge.

He confided in Bergie and Trishelle about his plan and later told the cast that he and Janelle were shielded. Dan wanted to kill Bergie, but if he did, 'Pilot Pete's' suspicions would solidify. Later at the round table, Dan tried convincing the rest of season 2 cast that Janelle was a traitor.

While the majority of the cast members were against Janelle, who accused several cast members of being the antagonists, Bergie rode hard for her and noted that they shouldn't vote for her.

He said,

"I just want to say, if I was a traitor, I would not be throwing out names like Janelle was. If you're yelling out names and you're always incorrect, people would want to banish you like this scenario right here. She creates a lot of chaos."

The Love Island alum voted for Dan Gheesling and noted that he thought it was "absolutely incredible" that Janelle was his first pick. After Janelle's banishment, Bergie told the cast members that they were trusting the murderers.

Fans reacted to the cast member's gameplay in season 2 on Twitter:

The Faithfuls were down another team member but the episode saw the return of Kate Chastain, the Below Deck alum who competed in season one of the show.

The Peacock show will air next week on Thursday.

