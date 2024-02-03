Survivor 46: Everything we know so far

Season 46 of the cult favorite show, Survivor, is all set to premiere on February 28, 2024, just 2 months after its season 45 finished airing. The show that was incepted in the 2000s, has withstood the test of time, and grown in accolades and demand.

To the delight of the anticipatory hearts of its fans, the first episode will be two hours long.

While details about this season's tribe are still unknown, there is a 'First Look Trailer' that sheds some light on the season's fierce cast and buckles fans up for a thrill-filled season. It is for the fans to see who among these matches Dee Valladares' energy to secure the win this season like she did in season 45.

The show has served as a solo inspiration for adaptations spanning countries, many of which were created by the maker and showrunner Charlie Parsons himself. Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor abandons its participants on an island providing no shelter or food, and expects them to win the challenges to secure the victory.

Trailer of Survivor Season 46

Contestants, locations, and show formats come on go, but Jeff Probst remains the same, as he's been since the beginning of the show in the 2000s. After 24 long years of association with the franchise, Survivor has become second nature to Jeff, which is reflected in the dedicated interest he takes in the new cast every season.

In the trailer, Jeff is heard saying, "Thousands apply, but only 18 are chosen to be abandoned in Fiji for the adventure of a lifetime." reminding the viewers of the grave sincerity the tribe members come with.

The trailer starts with audition clips of those, whose urge to get on the show is very palpable, and it ends with clips of the confirmed members of season 46 of Survivor, letting out their excitement, showing their dedication, and gearing up for the win.

Survivor season 46: Where to watch, filming locations, episodes, and more

Like its past few seasons, season 46 will also air on CBS, at 8 pm ET, and for folks who don't have an active cable connection, the show can be caught live on Paramount+. Fans who want to watch it on demand are also covered because each episode of season 46 will be available to stream from the next day of its release on Paramount+.

Even though it is a cutthroat show, that demands a mix of strategy, endurance, will, and physical strength from its participants, the locations it has filmed at for years, give the feeling of a holiday. The cult-favorite show has been shot at some of the most exotic places around the world such as the Philippines, Africa, Malaysia, and the Cook Islands to name a few.

The upcoming season goes back to the place that has seen the highest number of Survivor seasons, Fiji. The Mamanuca Islands, which have been loyal to the show since its 33rd season are now said to be its permanent camp.

A Survivor season generally averages between 12 to 14 episodes, so season 46 is also expected to follow that. And apart from the first two-hour-long episode, the rest are to have the usual 90-minute runtime.

Survivor, as its name suggests is a survival show, where the participants are abandoned on an island, left to fend for themselves. They are expected to build their shelter, find their food, and even build their fire. All they have is the company of their tribe members, who also often become the reason for their elimination.