The Traitors season 2 episode 11: Recap and more details explored

The Traitors season 2 premiered in January 2024. Since then, 11 episodes have been released, giving viewers a dose similar to the most hit reality television series, Big Brother. This show also follows an identical format to the party game "Mafia."

Initially, the Peacock murder mystery series introduced viewers to 21 contestants who live in a castle away from world distractions to compete for the grand prize of $250,000. All participants are divided into two teams, the traitors and the faithfuls.

Each week, cast members cast individual votes to eliminate their fellow housemates who they think might be the traitor.

The Traitors season 2 episode 11 titled One Final Hurdle was released on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The official episode synopsis reads:

"With the prize pot in sight for all the players, the last mission takes place on land, air and sea, proving to be the toughest; a staggering end game forces the players to put their trust in each other; either the Traitors or the Faithful will win."

CT and Trishelle were crowned as winners in The Traitors season 2 finale

The Traitors season 2 finale episode began with Kate Chastain contemplating who to murder, Trishelle Cannatella or The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Shereé Whitfield, she chose the latter in the end.

Shereé, Trishelle, and Sandra Diaz-Twine became suspicious that Kate might not be one of the faithfuls as she says she is.

Mercedes "MJ" Javid, on the other hand, believed Sandra was the traitor. The last mission for the finalists involved reaching a ship within the time limit, The Challenge star CT's performance was the highlight.

CT and the ladies were able to finish the task and add an extra $50,000 to the grand prize.

After the final mission in season 2, all remaining contestants joined the round table one last time to cast their votes. During the banishment ceremony, Kate was inquired as to why she was protecting the former traitor Phaedra Creonta Parks.

Kate justified her actions that as part of the Bravo alliance "family" she felt it was mandatory to protect her.

When Sandra's name came up as a potential traitor Sandra confessed that she was being shielded by the traitors in the game but she is not one of them.

The ceremony ended with Kate, MJ, Trishelle, and Chris “CT” Tamburello after they voted for Sandra. In the Circle of Truth Sandra revealed she was indeed one of the faithfuls and that she wasn't lying before.

The Traitors season 2 concluded after MJ, Trishelle, and CT decided to banish Kate. After multiple suspicions, Shereé's murder meant there still was a traitor left among them. Following her banishment, Kate finally revealed her true identity.

In the second round of season 2 episode 11, MJ voted for Trishelle, meanwhile, CT and Trishelle voted for MJ. Due to the majority of votes against MJ, MJ was eliminated from The Traitors season 2 leaving CT and Trishelle to become the winners.

As both of them were faithful, they split the grand prize of $208,100 together.

To watch The Traitors season 2 finale episode, log into your Peacocok account or choose streaming service options such as Fubo or Philo TV. Fans can also binge-watch previous episodes on the same platform.