The Traitors season 2: Elimination order explored

The Traitors US is on air with season 2 and has released eight episodes so far. The Peacock show began with Alan Cumming picking two Traitors in the season premiere, followed by them picking another to join the troupe.

So far in the game, the killers have been on a rampage, "murdering" people in plain sight as well as in secret. For the first couple of episodes, their plan went off without a hitch. However, doubt started casting a shadow over them and their identities slowly became obvious.

So far, 11 cast members have been eliminated from the show. While 10 of them were either murdered or banished, one cast member, Deotney Wilder, self-eliminated from the show.

The Traitors season 2 airs episodes every week on Thursday.

The Traitors US season 2: 11 contestants have been eliminated so far

The Traitors season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The latest segment saw two cast members get eliminated from the show—Bergie, who was murdered by Parvati and Phaedra, and Parvati herself, who was banished during the roundtable segment.

The first person to be eliminated from the show was Johnny Bananas from The Challenge. The contestant was the first victim of the Peacock show and was murdered in episode 2.

In the same episode, a miscommunication between Trishelle and RuPaul's Drag Race star Peppermint led to doubt being cast on the drag performer. She became the first banished Faithful of the season.

The following episode saw Marcus Jordan get killed by the Traitors. In episode 3, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars was vocal about not believing that Peppermint was a Traitor. This led to the house believing he had inside information about who the real culprit was and banished him.

Maksim's elimination took a toll on the group, especially Deontay Wilder. In his exit interview, he noted that the show triggered some unexpected childhood trauma. He said:

"I thought it was trying to figure out who were the Traitors, and being that you have so many more Faithfuls than the Traitors, that it would be kind of easy to try to figure it out."

Love Island's Ekin-su was murdered in episode 4 as Parvati Shallow poisoned her in plain sight with a chalise. Suspicion fell on Larsa Pippen as the group believed she poisoned Ekin-su when she toasted Marcus at breakfast.

Episode 5 of season 2 saw Tamra Judge get murdered. While Phaedra was behind the plan to keep suspicions off of her, Tamra noted that she hoped a fellow housewife wasn't behind her murder. In the same episode, Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother was banished from the show.

Although she was banished, it wasn't before she planted seeds of doubt against Dan Gheesling. She intensely went after the CBS celebrity, accusing him of being a killer.

In the following episode, Peter Weber and his posse came up with a plan to sniff out the killers. They lied about who won shields during a daily challenge, hoping that the killers would attempt to murder Bergie.

It worked as Dan Gheesling attempted to take the Love Island personality out and failed. This confirmed Pilot Pete's doubts and he led the charge to successfully banish the first killer of the season.

Dan's banishment meant that Parvati and Phaedra could choose to either murder someone or recruit another traitor in episode 7. The two chose to try and recruit Peter Weber but failed as he wanted to win the show "the right way." Due to a twist in the same episode, nobody was eliminated either as there was no roundtable session.

In the latest episode, which aired on Thursday, the remaining Traitors took a shot at Bergie once again and successfully murdered him. Parvati knew she was a target and tried to convince people otherwise. However, she failed and became the latest cast member to be banished from season 2.

The Traitors US season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE