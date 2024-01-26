"How did this man win Big Brother" - The Traitors fans slam Dan Gheesling

The reality TV show The Traitors has recently become a hotbed of fan reactions, particularly targeting contestant Dan Gheesling. Known for his strategic gameplay in Big Brother, where he emerged victorious in season 10 and was the runner-up in season 14, Gheesling's approach in The Traitors season 2 has sparked a notable shift in public opinion.

Gheesling’s own statements on the show reveal his intention to speak only when necessary, highlighting a deliberate choice to keep a low profile. Irving A, a viewer, expressed their disbelief on X. They stated:

"Dan really wants to murder Bergie when Bergie was SUPER vocal about wanting him out. That’s just going to make his target even bigger!! How did this man win Big Brother?!"

Other fans, accustomed to his assertive and tactical play in Big Brother, expressed disappointment over his current strategy in The Traitors, which involves avoiding the spotlight. The shift in Gheesling's gameplay has not gone unnoticed by the show's audience.

Fans express disappointment with Dan Gheesling's gameplay in The Traitors

Dan Gheesling's strategy in The Traitors season 2 has sparked much discussion, especially when compared to his previous winning gameplay on Big Brother. Known for dynamic tactics that earned him unanimous victory in Big Brother 10, and second place in the All-Stars season, Dan's subtle, blend-into-the-background approach this time around has surprised many.

Opting to not steer the game's direction, his uncharacteristically careful play style seems more focused on avoiding early targeting than accruing fan approval. This raises questions about the adaptability required across different reality formats and has led to diverse reactions from his fanbase, with some expressing disappointment, and others feeling intrigued.

While fans anticipated his classic Big Brother bold gameplay, Dan's cautious recalibration spotlights the versatility needed to change course in an unfamiliar competition. His choice to trade flashy moves for quiet calculation may ultimately pay off, but only time will tell whether this new strategy achieves the same success as his previous dominant versions.

This sentiment echoes a broader theme among fans, who are vocal about their disappointment and surprise at Gheesling's passive approach. Another fan voiced their frustration on X. They commented:

"I’m so disappointed in Dan for not listening to Parvati about the shield trap. At this point he deserves to be the first traitor exposed."

This sentiment of Dan Gheesling's miscalculations was echoed by a fan, who expressed disbelief at the possibility of Dan being outmaneuvered by Pilot Pete and Bergie. In a tweet, they stated:

"if dan gheesling gets bamboozled by pilot pete and bergie of all people…… #TheTraitorsUs."

These reactions from viewers not only showcase their active engagement with the show but also reflect a broad spectrum of opinions on Dan's strategy and interaction dynamics within The Traitors.

Final thoughts

Dan Gheesling's participation in The Traitors season 2 has become a focal point of discussion among fans and co-participants alike. His departure from his known strategic gameplay in Big Brother to a more subdued approach in The Traitors has elicited a range of reactions from the audience.

This change in strategy has not only surprised viewers who had specific expectations based on his past performances but also impacted the dynamics within the show itself. Fans, accustomed to seeing Dan as a dominant player, are now witnessing a different side of his gameplay, one that involves more observation and less direct control.

