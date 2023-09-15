Big Brother season 25: Wall competition explained

Big Brother season 25's Wall competition has become a focal point in the series, especially with Jared Fields securing a win in under an hour. This event took place as part of the live feeds, starting at 9 p.m. ET right after the live eviction show. The Wall competition is an endurance challenge where contestants stand on a small platform on a wall that tilts and shakes.

They additionally face obstacles like being hit with objects and soaked in liquids. Jared's win marks his second time as Head of Household, and it followed Izzy's eviction by 8-1 votes. Previous winners of this competition include April Dowling, Matt Hoffman, and Danielle Murphree.

What exactly is The Wall competition?

Expand Tweet

The Wall competition is a staple in the Big Brother series, testing both physical endurance and mental resilience. It has evolved since it first appeared in Big Brother 10 back in 2008. Originally, the wall didn't tilt, but contestants had to hold on to a bar while being blasted with water and wind.

Over the years, the competition has ramped up its difficulty. Starting in Big Brother 17, the wall began to tilt forward, leaning more as the competition progressed. Simulated earthquakes added another layer of difficulty.

Big Brother season 25's Wall competition tilts the scales of the game

Fast forward to Big Brother season 25, and the wall now tilts, making it even more challenging for the contestants. They have only minimal handholds and footholds to keep them upright.

Big Brother season 25's competition was particularly intense, with slime being poured on the players and their bodies being hit with oversized balls. The event was part of the live feeds, allowing fans to watch the event unfold in real-time. It commenced at 9 p.m. ET, immediately following the live eviction show. Despite its grueling nature, the competition concluded in less than an hour.

Expand Tweet

In a nail-biting finish, the competition came down to Jared, Bowie, and Blue. After Blue fell off the wall, Bowie seemed to jump off intentionally, leaving Jared to claim victory. His win has implications for the house dynamics, potentially affecting alliances and future evictions.

The elimination order in the Big Brother season 25 Wall competition was varied, featuring key players such as Cirie, Felicia, America, Mecole, and Cory. Every elimination had its own impact on the game, subtly shifting strategies and alliances among the remaining house guests.

Past winners of the Big Brother Wall competition

Expand Tweet

April Dowling in Big Brother 10

Matt Hoffman in Big Brother 12

Daniele Donato in Big Brother 13 and Big Brother 22: All-Stars

Danielle Murphree in Big Brother 14

Elissa Slater in Big Brother 15

Cody Calafiore in Big Brother 16

James Huling in Big Brother 17 (two versions)

Victor Arroyo (Juror Battle Back) and Nicole Franzel (HOH) in Big Brother 18

Alex Ow in Big Brother 19

Sam Bledsoe in Big Brother 20

Jackson Michie in Big Brother 21

Derek Xiao in Big Brother 23

Taylor Hale in Big Brother 24

Final words

Expand Tweet

The Wall competition has shown itself to be a game-changing event in Big Brother season 25. Jared Fields' victory has given him another opportunity to influence the game as Head of Household. His win could lead to new alliances and change existing strategies among the houseguests.

With the announcement of an upcoming double eviction episode, the tension in the house is visible. Both houseguests and viewers are on the edge of their seats, anticipating the next big twist. Big Brother season 25 continues to be unpredictable, making it a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.