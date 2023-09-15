Who will be HOH in Big Brother tonight? Week 6 results revealed

As per Big Brother season 25 live feeds, the cast members are working hard to gain the power of Head of Household and Veto. By using this power, they can not only save themselves from elimination, but they can also target their biggest competitor.

As the HOH for week 7, the guests were determined to take advantage of this opportunity to flip the game. The three of Cirie, Jared, and Blue were seen forming a team, but America, Cory, and Mecole were also determined to win the contest. Week 7's HOH competition was won by Jared Fields, according to the live feed.

It will be interesting to see who Big Brother cast member Jared chooses to nominate for elimination since he has not yet done so. Cameron was his main target in the previous episode, but in week 6, he said he wanted to support and play along with Cameron.

Who was eliminated in week 6 of Big Brother season 25?

The Big Brother season 25 houseguests' different master plans made week 6 of the show full of twists and turns. Cameron was occupied learning what other houseguests stood for and focused on pushing Cirie out, while Jared was there for her and effectively saved her during week 6 of the show.

In episode 18 of Big Brother season 25, Felicia Cannon and Izzy Gleicher were nominated for elimination. Big Brother season 25 episode 18 contains the following information, according to its description:

"The houseguests compete to win the power of veto; during the veto meeting, the winner of the competition can keep nominations the same or save someone from eviction for the week."

Despite winning veto power, Jared Fields decided not to use it. As a result of this veto power, the winner either saves one contestant from nomination by using it or opts not to use it at all.

In the event that one contestant gets saved, the HOH nominates another contestant. When Jared won the veto power, Cameron asked him to save one contestant and nominate Cirie.

Cameron Hardin was unaware that Jared was Cirie's son. The topic of who to vote out came up during the discussion surrounding the nominees. Felicia shared the following during this time:

"This week has been long and exhausting, and I have survived, by the faith of a mustard seed. At some point in this game, every person in here will have to be willing to make a decision and take the lead rather than following everybody else. The winner of BB 25 is going to be the person that has the leadership and the courage to do just that. That's my theory, and I'm sticking to it."

On the other hand, Izzy's pitch was as follows:

"Houseguests, from the minute I stepped foot in this house, this has changed my life, and that's because of all of you. You know that I care about this game deeply. I love everything about it... I have learned that I am a most brave and my most strong when I am fighting for others, and those people are the people that have chosen me no matter the mistakes I've made, because they trust that I will learn and grow so that I can continue to protect them and myself.”

During Cirie's attempt to save Izzy by voting for Felicia Cannon, America was playing a different game. In the end, America convinced the other houseguests to vote Izzy out. As a result, Izzy was eliminated.

Currently, the houseguests on the show include America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, and Cirie Fields.

On September 17, 2023, viewers can watch the latest episode of Big Brother season 25 on CBS.