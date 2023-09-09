Big Brother 25: Cameron flips the script as Izzy & Felicia get nominated

Big Brother season 25 is seeing a lot of twists and turns, especially in regards to the title of Head of Household and the veto power. In episode 16 of Big Brother season 25, one cast member was crowned HOH, while another was eliminated.

Episode 16 began with America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, Matt Klotz, Mecole Hayes, Red Utley, and Cirie Fields as the current houseguests on the show.

The episode's description read:

"Following a live vote, a houseguest is evicted and interviewed; remaining houseguests compete for power in the next head of household."

Cameron Hardin won the Name That Toot challenge in this episode, which resulted in him winning HOH. This is his second HOH victory in season 25. As viewers may recall, he stunned everyone back in week 4 with his win in the Pressure Cooker challenge.

Further, when Jared was HOH in week 5, he nominated Cameron and Red for elimination. During that time as well, Cameron Hardin played his game and won the veto power. With this power, the winner can either save one contestant from elimination or not use it at all.

Cameron used this power to save himself, which resulted in Jag and Red being the final nominated houseguests. After the voting ceremony, Red was eliminated. The big question now is who Cameron Hardin put on his nomination list. As per live feeds, Izzy and Felicia are the contestants who are on the nomination list.

Cameron Hardin's game on Big Brother season 25

When Cameron became the HOH for week 6, he was tasked with nominating two houseguests. He began by talking to each houseguest and understanding their perspective. Cirie told him she would be on his side during the conversation, and he went along with her statement without question.

In addition, Jared Fields shared with Cameron how he plans to play with his team. When Cameron was talking to Bowie Jane, he mentioned a plan: to nominate Blue Kim and Jag. Among these two, if one gets saved, he would nominate America. However, when the nomination decision was made, Cameron shared two names: Izzy Gleicher and Felicia Cannon.

Cameron's nomination round shocked everyone, but in his head, he was only giving names Blue Kim and Jag to Bowie Jane, because if she spoke to other houseguests, she would share these names, and the guests wouldn't know what Cameron was actually doing.

Expand Tweet

Since August 2, 2023, a total of 16 episodes have been released for Big Brother season 25. The show's official synopsis is as follows:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

On CBS, the next episode of Big Brother season 25, will air on September 10, 2023. The upcoming episode of the show will feature the cast competing for veto power.