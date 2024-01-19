The Traitors season 2 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

After the epoch-making season 1, season 2 of The Traitors was much anticipated. Its season 2 is only four episodes old because it premiered recently on January 3. The show would've undoubtedly been binge-watched had it released all its episodes together because the excitement for the upcoming episodes is palpable.

The all-star cast of the show, consisting of 22 participants from The Real Housewives, Survivor, The Challenge, Love Island, Bling Empire, Below Deck, etc, has already rid itself of 4 contestants in the first three episodes, making the plot tighter. The fourth episode saw two more participants exiting the show, out of which one was murdered and the other succumbed to banishment.

Who was murdered in episode 4 of The Traitors' season 2?

Just when the traitors started getting used to murdering their suspects in secret, episode 4 came with a new twist. They were asked to murder their suspect in plain sight! The plot thickened as the contestants struggled to pin down their next target and tried to find ways to take them out.

The Survivor contestant-turned-traitor Parvati Shallow braved this complex task as she offered Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu the chalice with poisoned wine. She cheered Ekin-Su on as she was going on about "f***ing" the traitors up once the show finished. Little did Ekin-Su know she was right under the watchful eye of a traitor and was killing herself by drinking the wine.

Although Ekin's end was already known to the viewers, the contestants didn't find out till the next day. The next day's challenge for contestants was to guess who could've gotten murdered. If the majority could guess it correctly, an additional $20,000 would be added to their final prize.

MJ was the one to get majority votes as the person to get murdered, but it was Ekin-Su's casket that was buried on the Scottish grounds.

Who got banished from season 2 episode 4 of The Traitors?

In the past, the Faithfuls lost Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio and Marcus Jordan to murder. They also lost Peppermint, an ex-RuPaul's Drag Race star, and Maks Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars to banishment.

Larsa got flaked at by the fans for trying to frame Parvati in past episodes. She wouldn't have acted that way if she knew Parvati would be the one to seal her fate. Parvati was quick to catch little hints of doubts for Larsa among the contestants. She grabbed the opportunity and turned it in her favor.

At the round table, Parvati put the final nail in Larsa's coffin when she said,

“The performance aspect has been on my mind, but who has the capacity to perform this part? It’s actors, and I think Housewives as well. Because you guys get scripts; you produce.”

Larsa, the suspect, and Phaedra, her fellow traitor, were quick to snap and defend the originality of their content, but that couldn't save Larsa, as she became the third contestant to get banished.

The episode ended with the contestants meeting after midnight. Phaedra reprimanded Parvati for throwing her under the bus. She clarified that such statements from Parvati bring attention to her and could get her banished.

The Traitors is almost identical to the game Among Us. The traitors hide among the Faithfuls and murder them to get closer to the prize money. They also manipulate them to vote out other Faithfuls at the round table of banishment.

If the Faithfuls correctly vote out all the traitors and banish them, they win. If the traitors successfully manipulate the Faithfuls to vote out all the other Faithfuls, they win.