"That wasn’t a banishment it was a MURDER": The Traitors star Johnny Bananas mocks co-star Dan Gheesling

The Challenge legend Johnny Bananas, who was the first player to be murdered on The Traitors season 2, has mocked co-star Dan Gheesling after his banishment from the Scottish mansion. For those unaware, Johnny’s murder was a brilliant scheme planned by the Big Brother alum to eliminate strong competition at the beginning of the game.

However, now that the jig is up for Dan Gheesling as well, Johnny Bananas did not hold back to mock the way the former was ousted from the ultimate competition of backstabbing and betrayal. On Friday, February 2, Johnny took to X to take a dig at how Dan was outplayed by a Bachelor contestant. He wrote:

“I take solace in the fact that I never had a chance to play. Turns out I wasn’t Dan's biggest threat, his insecurities were. Dude got outplayed by a Bachelor, Bergie, then ate up by a housewife. That wasn’t a banishment it was a MURDER.”

In a subsequent tweet, Johnny further poked fun at the Big Brother alum:

“Dan coming out of retirement just to be sent right back in.”

How was Dan Gheesling banished from The Traitors season 2?

Dan Gheesling was able to hide his traitor identity and escape banishment for five episodes, but he faced defeat after finding a worthy rival in a former Bachelor.

Player Peter Weber designed a mastermind scheme telling Dan, Parvati Shallow, and CT Tamburello about winning the immunity shield.

However, it was a lie as the power lay with Carsten “Bergie” Begensen and Trishelle Cannatella. The main aim was to verify if Bergie would be murdered, believing he did not have immunity. If that were the case, it’d prove that one among Dan, Parvati, and CT was a traitor.

While Parvati sensed the ruse, Dan insisted on murdering Bergie. However, when he appeared with a shield at the breakfast table, Dan knew his identity was compromised and that he had fallen into the Faithfuls’ trap.

Later at the roundtable, Dan attempted to throw a fellow traitor under the bus by targetting Phaedra Parks.

He highlighted how her moves had been suspicious throughout the game but the Real Housewife star came out strong, turning the table back at him. In the end, Dan was unmasked as the first traitor in the game and subsequently banished.

How was Johnny Bananas murdered in The Traitors season 2?

The seven-time Challenge winner was the first player to get murdered on The Traitors season 2, after Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks devised a plan to eliminate him from the game in episode 2.

Johnny had barely gotten a chance to step on the castle grounds, and his early exit came as a massive shocker for fans.

In the premiere episode, Dan and Phaedra discussed they wanted to kill a strong contender who is more likely to figure out their identities. The murder of Johnny Bananas was to send a strong message that the traitors weren’t afraid of shifting the power dynamics in the mansion.

After exiting the show, Johnny Bananas took shots at both Dan Gheesling, implying he doesn’t have a “set of b*lls” while responding to a fan tweet.

The players in the show are divided into two teams: one of the faithfuls and the other of the traitors. If the faithfuls manage to identify the traitor, they can all share the prize pot of $250,000. However, if the traitors survive, they’ll steal all the money.