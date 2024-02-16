“Heartbroken”: The Traitors US season 2 fans react to Bergie's murder

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 15, 2024. During the segment, the cast competed in another task, welcomed a special guest into the mansion, and witnessed another murder.

As the cast gathered for breakfast in phases, it was revealed that Parvati and Phaedra murdered Bergie. The cast member previously avoided being murdered when Peter Weber lied about who had the shield but was sent packing by the traitors in episode 8.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and the murder online and were upset that the Love Island star was no longer a part of the game. One person, @LoveWammie wrote on X:

"I'm so heartbroken Bergie is gone."

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

The Traitors US fans upset over Bergie being sent home

The previous episode saw several shields being given out and only four cast members were unsafe. Bergie and Trishelle were amongst the four unsafe season 2 contestants and had a clear target on their backs due to their alliance with Peter Weber.

The previous episode saw several shields being given out and only four cast members were unsafe. Bergie and Trishelle were amongst the four unsafe season 2 contestants and had a clear target on their backs due to their alliance with Peter Weber.

Parvati Shallow was certain about wanting to eliminate Pilot Pete, and taking out his alliance seemed like the only way to do it.

At breakfast, it was revealed who was killed, and everyone was shocked. However, Phaedra Parks had an indifferent reaction, contradictory to her previous reaction when she pretended to not know that Bergie was on the murder list in episode 6.

While discussing the game post breakfast, Kevin, Trishelle, and Peter had a conversation about who to banish. The Challenge star brought up Phaedra Parks and noted that she thought the Married to Medicine star was a traitor since Dan Gheesling tried to deflect during his last roundtable.

"She's super smart, she's super savvy. She's never worried."

Trishelle later told the cameras that Dan probably knew they needed to be fed a name, and that he would have looked like the "hero of the group." Peter told Trishelle that they could get rid of Parvati and "suck up" to Phaedra.

"Dan was trying to save himself by putting the other traitor out. He turned on her. Also, she has, like, a twitch in her eye whenever you're talking about stuff."

The Traitors season 2 cast member added that they needed to get Phaedra out before Parvati since the Survivor alum was a "wounded bird." Peter added that if Parvati wasn't banished, she had no reason to not take them out.

The Challenge alum came up with a plan to get on Parvati's side so she would be blindsided and tell her that the alliance thought Phaedra was the killer. Eventually, Parvati was banished.

Fans took to social media to react to the episode and chimed in on Bergie's murder.

