The Traitors season 2 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

The Traitors season 2 released episode 7 on Thursday, February 8, at 9 pm EST on Peacock. In the last episode, Dan Gheeling ’s misfire of targeting Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen landed him under suspicion of being a traitor. At the roundtable, he betrayed Phaedra Parks but the latter was able to defend herself, leading to the banishment of the first traitor from the game.

After his exit, the episode left viewers on a cliffhanger with Parvati Shallow and Phaedra deciding on recruiting Peter Weber as a traitor. An invitation was sent to Pete but his response was awaited.

Now, the latest episode centers on whether Pete decides to betray the faithfuls and join the gang of traitors. It also explores who among the remaining players is in danger of being murdered or banished next.

What happened in The Traitors season 2 episode 7?

Peter Weber declines the offer from The Traitors

Phaedra and Parvati were expecting to meet their recruit in the turret instead they were greeted by the show host Alan Cumming. He had bad news revealing that Pete refused their invitation to join the traitors.

In a confessional, Pete said:

“This is the smartest move for the traitors to do right now. There’s no way that anyone would suspect me being one right now. Everything about me is win this game. If I don’t take this like I don’t see how they don’t murder me.”

Pete explained that he wasn’t willing to betray his team and wanted to win the game as a faithful. In a dramatic twist, Alan noted there wouldn’t be any murder tonight and left. Phaedra cornered Parvati warning it could be the last meal in the Scottish villa, leaving the latter devastated.

Peter discusses strategy

Players were shocked to learn everyone was alive at the breakfast table. Parvati unsure if Peter would discuss the recruitment offer publicly, took matters into her hands and accused him of joining the traitors. Peter refrained from talking about it in front of everyone but later pulled his team consisting of Trishelle Cannatella, John Bercow, Kevin Kreider, and Bergie into a private room.

He admitted to receiving and declining the offer, asking everyone to vote out Parvati next. However, Trishelle pitched another plan for targeting Phaedra first. Peter insisted they stick to his plan. When Phaedra, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, and Parvati decided to enter the room, they were all asked to leave.

When Sandra heard about Peter and his group's secret conversation in the adjacent room, she began to suspect that he might be a traitor. She asked CT Tamburello, Kate Chastain, Phaedra Parks, and MJ to decide together as the numbers could help them take control of the game. They decided to settle on banishing Peter next.

The money mission

In the forest, a new mission brought an opportunity for the players to add $25,000 to the prize pot. The task was simple, they must travel and escape the groups in pairs without getting caught.

Each pair would be given a bag of gold worth a specific amount, C.T. and Phaedra carried $500, Trishelle and Peter carried $10,000, Parvati and John carried $7,000, Kate and MJ had $2,500, Shereé and Bergie carried $5,000, and Sandra and Kevin had $1,000.

Each pair also had to respond to a question; if they answered incorrectly, one of the players in the pair would be eliminated. If both players are out, the bag of gold is lost. However, the pair to make it out first would receive immunity shields, which were earned by Sandra and Kevin.

The Roundtable twist

Before heading to the roundtable, Phaedra, Kate, and Parvati confirmed they’d vote out Peter. In another twist, host Alan announced there would be no roundtable and no banishment in the episode. Instead, players would get an opportunity to save someone from being murdered. The “power to protect” landed in the hands of those who had the shields.

They could protect someone, who would protect another, and the chain continued until five players were left vulnerable to murder. Sandra and Kevin saved Shereé Whitfield, who saved Phaedra, who picked CT, who chose John. Ultimately, Parvati, MJ, Kate, Trishelle, and Bergie were left unprotected.

The new twist shifted the group dynamics, leading to a rise in resentment among those vulnerable to murder. MJ was upset with Sandra, while Trishelle was irked with CT for not being his first choice. Meanwhile, Phaedra called out Parvati for acting like an “ice princess” and giving “mean girl” energy.

In the next episode, it will be revealed who among the vulnerable players will be murdered. The traitors Phaedra and Parvati wish to settle on a player whose ousting won’t add suspicion to Parvati’s name who many believe is a traitor.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

