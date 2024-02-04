"Huge mistake": The Traitors star Dan Gheesling reflects on targeting Phaedra Parks

Dan Gheesling was the first traitor to be banished in The Traitors season 2, but his departure brought a high-voltage drama to the Scottish mansion. The Big Brother alum turned his back on fellow traitor Phaedra Parks of the Real Housewives fame. He pointed out how her name had never been written down at the roundtable.

Additionally, he accused her of having “extra” post-murder reactions from day one. Now that he has exited the show, Dan Gheesling reflects on where his relationship with Phaedra stands after betraying her. During an interview with Variety, the reality star noted targeting Phaedra was a “huge mistake” because she trusted him. He said:

“I didn’t see a way to win with her, and I think in hindsight, that was a huge mistake because I think she is a little upset with me now because she really trusted me and I never gave her a reason not to. Sometimes, when you play a game like this for the first time, that stings. So I completely understand if she is upset with me.”

The Traitors star Dan Gheesling reveals why he went after Phaedra Parks

The Big Brother alum noted he knows how the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal works. According to him, the result can never be three traitors standing in the end, someone from them has to go home, and he didn’t wish for the player to be him or Parvati.

Dan Gheesling also highlights how no one in the house suspected her until he brought her name up. He told Variety:

“Everyone liked her, and no one suspected her. And until I brought her name up, no one even considered her. To me, that is really dangerous, and I hope she takes that as a sign of respect. I went after you because I didn’t think I could beat you in the end. You’re going to be at the final fire at the end.”

Notably, Dan was able to escape banishment for five episodes before falling for a trap set by The Bachelor's Peter Weber. When he knew his traitor's identity had been compromised, Dan tried to throw Phaedra under the bus.

However, the Real Housewives star demolished him at the roundtable meeting of The Traitors season 2 episode 5. She said:

“I'm very extra baby. I do too much 'cause you do too little. But tonight, you're doing way too much. Because you know you're getting ready to be banished. So you're trying to put the heat on me, which is a crock of B.S."

Other players seemed convinced by Phaedra’s rebuttal, and Kate Chastain even spoke in support of her. Phaedra continued:

"You have knowledge of this game. So if there was really a mastermind, it sure wouldn't be a dolled-up housewife, baby. That would not be it.

Eventually, the majority of the house voted out Dan, resulting in the first traitor to the mansion being banished. Moreover, Pete Weber, the man who trapped him, voted for Parvati Shallow to indicate to other faithfuls that he suspects her of being a traitor.

The players in the show are divided into two teams: one of the faithfuls and the other of the traitors. If the faithfuls manage to identify the traitor, they can all share the prize pot of $250,000. However, if the traitors survive, they’ll steal all the money.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.