“She demolished him”: The Traitors fans react to Phaedra and Dan’s Roundtable clash in season 2 episode 6

The Traitors aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The segment started with a cliffhanger from last week's segment about which Faithful Parvati, Dan, and Phaedra wanted to kill.

Despite Parvati telling Dan they shouldn't kill Bergie, the latter decided to murder him since the Love Island USA alum was vocal about not trusting Dan Gheesling in the game.

However, since Peter Weber lied about who had the shield to uncover the traitors, Bergie survived the attack. This further confirmed the Bachelor's suspicions about Dan and Parvati Shallow.

At the roundtable, to protect himself, Dan pointed the finger towards Phaedra Parks, the one traitor whom nobody suspected. The Married to Medicine cast member, who previously clashed with Parvati over the same accusations, retaliated and voted for Dan. Fans took to social media to react to the segment. One person, @shyyyZ wrote on X:

"Phaedra ate Dan all the way up omg she demolished him."

The Traitors USA season 2 fans react to latest roundtable

The Traitors, Peacock's popular psychological thriller reality show, which is loosely based on the game, Mafia, aired another episode this Thursday. The segment saw season 2's first failed murder and the first traitor to be banished.

Episode 6 saw Dan Gheesling get banished after Peter Weber's plan to sniff out a traitor worked when the antagonists tried to murder Bergie, unknown to the fact that the Love Island alum had a shield.

The failed murder confirmed Peter's suspicions about Dan and Parvati, but despite Peter being more suspicious of Survivor's 'Black Widow,' the season 2 cast voted Dan Gheesling out during the roundtable.

During the discussion, Dan Gheesling turned on Phaedra Park and accused her. He noted that he had been watching her from day one. He added that her post-murder reactions were "extra" and that her name was never written down by anyone.

Kate Chastain, the new contestant, defended the Bravo star by implying that her personality was "extra." Dan then asked Parks to further explain voting for Ekin-Su. Parks said she did so because she changed her story about Janelle.

Phaedra further added:

"I'm very extra baby. I do too much 'cause you do too little. But tonight, you're doing way too much. Because you know you're getting ready to be banished. So you're trying to put the heat on me, which is a crock of B.S."

She continued:

"You have knowledge of this game. So if there was really a mastermind, it sure wouldn't be a dolled-up housewife, baby. That would not be it."

Phaedra Parks further pointed out that Bergie voted for him the previous night and was almost murdered for it. Ultimately, the majority of the house voted for Dan Gheesling, resulting in the first killer to be banished from season 2.

Fans took to social media to react to the roundtable segment.

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode.