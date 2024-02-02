The Traitors season 2 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

The Traitors season 2 was more anticipated because of an all-star cast, and so far it has been doing justice to the fan expectations, as Faithfuls scramble to identify the imposters among them.

The last five episodes of the show had the Traitors- Phaedra Parks, Dan Gheesling, and Parvati Shallow, working slyly under the noses of their fake friends. They smoothly carried out four murders and also contributed to the banishment of four Faithful contestants.

Threat loomed over Dan's head for a while now. Ever since Larsa Pippen called him out, Dan had been under the watchful eyes of the Faithfuls, ready to pounce on him any time. Even though he treaded this closely to danger, he didn't fall in till episode 6.

Dan's banishment from season 2 of The Traitors and search for a new recruit

Episode 6 of season 2 of the show became the first one to see no murder. Dan had coerced Phaedra and Parvati into murdering Bergie because he was the one to staunchly believe in Dan's treachery. Though they reluctantly accepted, Phaedra and Parvati did so because they firmly thought that Bergie may possess a shield.

Their women instincts were correct because Bergie indeed had a shield, that activated to protect him after the trio signed his murder that night. When he appeared last at the breakfast table, the trio was left trying hard to not let the reaction of disbelief take over.

Bergie back in the game meant an obvious adieu to Dan. Knowing fairly well of his demise, Dan decided to strengthen the foundation for Phaedra. He accused her of being the Traitor, thinking no one would think a Traitor would accuse another Traitor before leaving the castle. He was banished, but the clue he left wasn't disregarded as he expected.

Thanks to Dan, some of the cast now had their suspecting eyes on Phaedra, who was otherwise very safe. Contrary to his belief, the Faithfuls thought that it made no sense for him to accuse a perfectly Faithful contestant. However, Phaedra isn't under a direct threat yet, as she has a few others vouching for her, like her Real Housewives colleague Shereé Whitfield.

Peter is determined to get Parvati out, so if the Traitors don't back down and defend their positions, Parvati might be the next to go. Even when the entire cast supported Dan, he cast his vote for Parvati. That's why when the two Traitors who were left had to choose between murdering someone and turning them into Traitors, they were interested in using him.

The ladies were seen giggling about how funny would it be to convert Peter and to see him murdering his allies, who are the reason for his strength as a Faithful.

The Traitors season 2 episode 6's mission for more money

Episode 6 added $20,000 to the winner's pot, marking a solid win after the 4-episode long draught where no missions were won. The final goal of the mission was to fire a cannonball from Alan Cumming's catapult, from a launch site above a massive hill.

The group braved through the difficult terrain, picking up the pieces they needed to build the catapult, crossing a river, and climbing the final hill. Peter's instructions helped them build the catapult, and John was the one to pull the lever to $20,000, bringing their current total to $95,000.

Episodes from season 2 of The Traitors US air on the streaming site Peacock every Thursday at 6 pm ET.