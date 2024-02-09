“Pure gold”: The Traitors US fans react to Sandra’s gameplay in season 2

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 8, 2024. During episode 7, fans saw Peter Weber make a game-changing decision by turning down a chance to be a part of the traitors because he wanted to win the show the right way.

While no one was banished or murdered in the most recent episode, one cast member's gameplay piqued the interest of fans. Survivor alum Sandra Diaz-Twine explained to some of the other cast members that the Peacock show was a game of numbers and that Weber's alliance currently had more people.

Rallying C.T., Shereé, Kate, Phaedra, and MJ together, Sandra's alliance called "The Leftovers" aimed to banish The Bachelor alum from the show to keep the numbers in their favor. Fans took to social media to react to Sandra's strategy and her plotting against Peter. A netizen, @BBfanbot, wrote on X:

"Sandra teaching these bravo girlies some strategy is pure gold."

The Traitors US season 2 fans react to the 'Leftovers' alliance

In Episode 7 of The Traitors, Peter Weber declined the opportunity to join Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Parks and chose to stay faithful.

The episode began with breakfast, during which Parvati asked the season 2 cast whether anyone had received a letter. However, Peter didn't tell the group but later told his alliance about the letter during a private conversation.

Phaedra walked in on the conversation, but Peter asked her to give them a minute to wrap up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member explained to several others that Peter Weber wouldn't let her enter the room. This led to the 'Leftovers' coming up with a plan of their own. MJ tried entering the room but was denied entry, which solidified Sandra's suspicions about Peter being a traitor.

She brought MJ, C.T., Shereé, Kate, Phaedra, and Parvati together and explained to them that if they let Peter's alliance make decisions, they would be outnumbered. Using pool balls to explain the situation, the Survivor alum said,

"Peter is the boss protected by Trishelle and Bergie, right? This is going to be John and this has to be Kevin. This is us, right? Here's my theory. If the traitor's here, we're screwed, right? Because they'll decide who gets murdered, right? What happens is, if they murder and banish two people from this group, now, there's only five against five."

Parvati brought up her conversation with Peter during breakfast, during which the cast member insisted that she wasn't a traitor. Shallow noted that Weber must be the leader, and Sandra agreed, and they decided to banish the season 2 cast member during the next roundtable.

Fans reacted to the segment and Sandra's plan to go against Peter Weber. Many praised her gameplay, referring to her strategy as a "masterplan."

The Traitors US season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

