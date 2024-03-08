"F*CK BOTH OF THEM": The Traitors fan react to CT and Trishelle's victory

The Traitors US finale crowned CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella its winner in an explosive finale, released on Thursday, March 7. The reality series dubbed as the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal met with a dramatic conclusion as CT and Trishelle conspired against MJ, a fellow faithful to win the game and share the prize pot.

Despite MJ's persistent insistence that she wasn't a traitor, CT and Trishelle didn't pay any heed to her pleas. The Traitors fans believe the winner intentionally voted out MJ to have an exclusive claim on the prize pot. User @RobynDMarley_ wrote on X:

"I’m not saying congratulations to Trichelle and CT! They KNEW MJ was a faithful and intentionally banished her because they didn’t want to split the money with her! NASTY WORK! F*CK BOTH OF THEM!"

Several viewers have dubbed CT and Trishelle's victory to be the "worst outcome" of the season's finale.

How did CT and Trishelle win The Traitors US season 2?

After Phaedra's exit, Kate decided to murder Shereé, a move which fans branded foolish on social media. Viewers suggest the Below Deck star should have killed Trishelle for turning the game in her favor, which later proved to be true. With Shereé gone, the remaining contestants when asked to vote out again, removed Sandra from the competition.

Soon after came the exit of Kate, who failed to convince others to save her and went home as the last traitor. However, what happened next has left fans irked. The final three standing CT, MJ, and Trishelle, had an inclination they were all faithfuls and had two options in front of them.

They could choose to end the game or go for another round of banishment. All three of them would have had an opportunity to split the winnings if they had all agreed to end the game. However, it seemed that suspicion overcame everyone. MJ decided to end the game, but CT and Trishelle insisted on doing another vote-out procedure.

It was a draw as CT voted for MJ, MJ voted for Trishelle, and Trishelle voted for CT. Alan gave the players another chance to change their decision, which saw CT and Trishelle doubting their loyalty. Amid chaos, MJ pleaded her case:

"You guys don't know me as long as you've known each other but I've been open, transparent. I wasn't chosen as the traitors. I wasn't recruited as a traitor. Nothing. I was just here as a faithful the whole time."

However, CT managed to convince Trishelle to stick to their plan and they both voted out MJ from the game. The Shahs of Sunset fame was disappointed with the outcome. During her exit speech, she accused the remaining two of playing an unfair game. MJ noted:

"It shouldn't have ended this way. That's a plot twist of a lifetime. I mean I hope they regret it. We could have been celebrating, all three of us together. We all deserved it. I guess they don't care. It's not just. It's not fair."

After her exit, CT and Trishelle were both announced to be the winner who could share the prize pot of a whopping $208,100 pot between the two of them. The Traitors fans are unhappy with CT and Trishelle conspiring against MJ. Many believed MJ was deserving of a cut in the prize pot.

Here's how fans have reacted:

The Traitors season 2 is available to stream on Peacock.