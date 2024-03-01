"Phaedra is TV gold": The Traitors fans bid heartfelt adieu to their favorite player

The Traitors US season 2 returned with a brand new episode on Thursday, February 29, on Peakcock. Fan-favorite player Phaedra Parks, a traitor in the game, was banished in episode 10, titled The Weight of Deceit. Suspicion against the Real Housewives star swirled in the Scottish mansion ever since Dan Gheesling betrayed her at the roundtable.

The Traitors fans knew Phaedra's days were numbered in the reality show, but they continued rooting for her. Viewers believe she played a "phenomenal" game despite being backstabbed by fellow traitors during her stint. Many are branding her as a skilled debater while also lauding her witty antics. A user, @xTeddyNOIRx, wrote on X:

"The most fabulous, faithful traitor to ever be on the show! Phaedra is TV gold and I fell in love with her all over again watching her on this show. She also gave us so many new Phaedra-isms to add to our list."

A barrage of fans have taken to social media to bid a heartfelt farewell to Phaedra Parks after her iconic departure.

How was Phaedra Parks banished on The Traitors US season 2?

In episode 10, Sandra tells Trishelle and Shereé that she knows Phaedra is a traitor. Meanwhile, Kate, who is another traitor, tried to sway MJ and CT's vote, suggesting they should save Phaedra for the final day and instead dismiss someone else who they suspect of having an ulterior motive. Kate suggested Sandra's name.

Amid raising suspicion against Phaedra, Shereé, who stayed loyal to her because of their Real Housewives connection, asked her point blank, "Are you a traitor?" Phaedra insisted she was "not," but at the roundtable, her reservations did not seem convincing to Shereé.

Trishelle emphasized the fact that this is a crucial chance in the game for the faithfuls to successfully identify and banish a traitor, whom she suspected to be Phaedra. She recalled Dan Gheesling throwing the Real Housewives star under the bus to save himself as evidence that Phaedra had been colluding with the traitors since the beginning.

Phaedra defended herself, calling the allegations "ludicrous," and MJ noted she doesn't believe the former is a traitor but added it is in her "nature and disposition" to handle well the pressure of being one. With allegations rolling, Phaedra recognized that it's part and parcel of the game that someone has to leave but stressed the fact that nothing concrete has been found against her.

When Shereé asked Phaedra to prove her loyalty, the latter suggested she was "exhausted" to the point where she was "tired of fighting" and defending herself. In the end, when the votes were rolled out, the majority unanimously banished Phaedra. Before her exit, the reality star disclosed her identity, calling herself “the most fabulous, faithful traitor.”

The Traitors US fans in large numbers gave Phaedra a shoutout on social media for being the one to carry season 2 on her shoulders, all while keeping viewers entertained. A section of people also called out Dan Gheesling for ousting Phaedra's identity, which they think is the real reason why the Real Housewives fell under suspicion.

After episode 10, Kate Chastain is the only standing traitor among faithfuls Sandra Diaz-Twine, Mercedes Javid, aka MJ, CT Tamburello, and Shereé Whitfield.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.