The Traitors season 2 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

The Traitors season 2 episode 10, released on February 29, might have been the most awaited of the series after episode 9 was left on a cliffhanger. It was cut before Mercedes Javid aka MJ could cast her final vote, in a battle between Peter and Phaedra.

MJ sent Peter home by voting for him and rescuing Phaedra Parks, the traitor. When Peter turned out to be a Faithful, Phaedra became the natural target of the group but she wasn't going to go before murdering another Faithful.

Her vain efforts to change the housemates' decision to vote for her didn't come to fruition as she didn't have anything in her defense. The Faithfuls enjoyed another victory after Dan and Parvati's banishment but were far from winning as one Traitor still lurked in the hallways of their palatial Scottish Castle.

John Bercow's murder on The Traitors season 2 episode 10

When the certainty of the six remaining Faithfuls was going to be fatal for Phaedra, she in every way tried to reverse their decision, including thinking of murdering someone who voted against her at the table, in The Traitors season 2 episode 10. She along with fellow Traitor Kate, thought this was the least that could be done to save her from one of the last banishments of the season.

After narrowing their prospects down to CT, Trishelle, and John, the dart fell on John because CT had a shield, and Trishelle according to them was a "good gamer". John's influential powers at the Round Table were also counted while considering prospects for murder.

Contestants bagged another $30,000 in their mission on The Traitors season 2 episode 10

On The Traitors season 2 episode 10, Alan Cumming had the contestants dig out gold nuggets from a mount of dirt, and carry them across the bridge of floating pontoons to a weighted scale. Amidst the dirt was also a shield, with the power to save someone from getting murdered in one episode.

With 20 minutes at their disposal, the contestants started working hard for the win. Many of them were unable to do the pontoon walk so CT and Trishelle helped them carry the gold in alternating walks.

MJ had spotted the shield long back but failed at doing the pontoon walk the first couple of times. She braced herself and gave a last attempt, with mere seconds remaining before the clock ticked off, MJ bagged the shield and earned herself safety. The group on the other hand was able to earn $28,350, bringing the pot total to $158,100.

Faithfuls win in Phaedra's banishment on The Traitors season 2 episode 10

Even after much persuasion from Kate and Phaedra herself, the Faithfuls didn't seem to budge after Peter's banishment from The Traitors season 2 episode 10. Kate tried getting MJ and CT first by asking them to go for someone else because Phaedra was certainly a suspect who could be banished towards the end of the game.

Hinting towards Sandra, Kate said her strengthened demeanor made her a stronger suspect. Kate's speech was cut short by Sandra herself, as she joined in after having listened to Kate's accusation from the outside of the room.

Shereé who was loyal to Phaedra because of their Real Housewives connection seemed to be flaking finally. After getting heat from the Faithfuls for being blind about Phaedra, Shereé pulled her aside and straight up asked her if she was a Traitor. While Phaedra said, "No, I'm not", which wasn't enough for Shereé, as she voted for her at the Round Table with everyone else, banishing yet another Traitor from the game.

While Kate was going around fearlessly rooting for Phaedra trying to change people's decisions over her, the watchful eyes of the Faithfuls might've caught her. This might result in her banishment in the next episode, bringing an early end to the show.

New episodes of The Traitor season 2 come out every Thursday on Peacock, at 9 pm ET.