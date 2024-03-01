"Lowkey sad": The Traitors fans react to John’s murder 

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The latest segment, which fans had eagerly been waiting for, began with the end of the previous roundtable and revealed which cast member had been banished. This was followed by another overnight murder.

Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Traitors US season 2 episode 10. Reader discretion is advised.

The latest segment saw Peter Weber from The Bachelor get banished after a very close call between him and Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine. This was followed by Phaedra and Kate Chastain, the two traitors of the show, murdering former politician John Bercow, who had made it known that if Phaedra wasn't banished, he would be murdered.

Fans of the Peacock show took to social media to react to episode 10, with the latest murder leaving them conflicted. One person, @smoaksqueen wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Lowkey sad about John he had some good reads at that round table."

The Traitors US season 2 fans react to John Bercow's murder

In episode 10 of The Traitors US season 2, Peter Weber was eliminated from the show. While it was a close call, several of his co-stars believed he was a traitor and chose him over Phaedra Parks, and the Bachelor Nation alum was banished.

The elimination was not the only victory for the traitors as soon after, they murdered another one of the contestants who was going after the Married to Medicine star. They decided to kill John Bercow after he zeroed in on Parks at the latest roundtable which was aired in last week's episode.

During the round table, he listed several reasons why he thought Phaedra was a traitor. In the latest episode, after Pilot Pete's banishment, Kate and Phaedra secretly discussed what had happened.

Kate told the season 2 cast member that the Faithfuls would banish her next and asked her what they should do. Phaedra imitated the now-banished cast member and noted that she could have taken a nap because his narrative was so long. Phaedra noted that she had some cast members' support, but was disheartened that C.T. Tamburello was no longer on her side.

"He switched up on me like a reversible bill."

Kate told the Bravo star that she had the best chance of surviving the next round table without John's presence, and Parks agreed. Kate said:

"He's the most commanding, because he talks so much. I know you miss the evening news, come on. You are not the only speaker in this house. Let's just kill him."

The following morning at breakfast, it was revealed that the former politician was, in fact, murdered by Kate and Phaedra. Fans of the Peacock show took to social media to react to John Bercow's murder.

The Traitors US season 2 will return next week with a new episode on the streaming platform Peacock.