“Lay off my girl”: The Traitors US fans react to John v. Phaedra roundtable discussion

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 22, 2024. During one of the segments, fans saw a new traitor join Phaedra, a new task, and an intriguing roundtable discussion.

During last week's roundtable segment, Parvati Shallow, the second traitor, was banished, leaving Phaedra alone. The cast member was already floating on thin ice as Trishelle accused her of being the third traitor of the lot.

In the latest episode, the accusations continued, and John Bercow, a former politician, joined in. He asserted that the Bravo star was one of the murderers, sparking an intense debate between the two. Fans of the show took to social media to react to and praise the segment. A netizen, @lmhousewives, wrote on X:

"DAMN JOHN - lay off my girl."

The Traitors US season 2 fans react to latest roundtable discussion

In the latest episode of The Traitors US season 2, the cast saw a new traitor emerge as Phaedra successfully recruited Kate Chastain after Parvati Shallow was banished from the mansion last week.

Following the weekly mission to earn money and win shields, the highlight of the episode for fans was the roundtable discussion. Phaedra Parks, who was previously named by Dan Gheesling and Parvati Shallow as a traitor to save themselves, was once again accused of the same. Although they were both previously eliminated from the Peacock show, the seeds of doubt had already been planted.

In episode 9, titled A Game of Death, several cast members strongly suggested that the cast vote out the Married to Medicine star. While many made valid points, fans especially enjoyed the discussion between John Bercow and Parks.

John pointed out that the game was at a turning point and that, although Phaedra was a magnificent person, she was one of the killers. In his argument, he noted that both Dan and Parvati had named her. The former politician further stated that the Bravo star's approach was motivated by a desire to "avoid error."

"You are fly-low Phaedra, you are noncommittal by day, and fatal under cover of darkness," he added.

John added that he was certain that he was going to be murdered if Phaedra was not banished from The Traitors season 2 and noted that it wasn't the time to "sit on the fence."

"I'm glad you're not God. Now, you speak very eloquently. And unfortunately, this is not Parliament. So you could bring it down a notch and just get to the point and we would really appreciate it," Phaedra responded.

The Traitors season 2 cast member defended herself and noted that while the politician wanted to protect Peter Weber, the latter was in cahoots with both Dan and Parvati. She further pointed the finger at The Bachelor alum and noted that he regularly had "closed-door" meetings with cast members while keeping others out.

While Peter defended herself, the female contestant ended her argument with her iconic line, which was featured in the trailer.

"This is not The Bachelor, and I don't have to kiss your a** for a rose."

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment.

The Traitors season 2 will return next week on Peacock.

