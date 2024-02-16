“Absolute travesty”: The Traitors season 2 fans react to Parvati Shallow's banishment

Episode 8 of The Traitors season 2 aired on Thursday, February 15, at 9 pm EST on Peacock. Titled Knives at Dawn, the episode focused on the aftermath of Dan Gheesling's banishment, leaving remaining traitors Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow conflicted.

Faithful Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen was the one to be murdered, and after a heated discussion at the roundtable, the majority of house votes were against Parvati, making her the second traitor of this season to be sent packing. The Traitors fans did not appear happy with Parvati's banishment. A netizen, @thom_ahs, wrote on X:

"An absolute travesty to lose Parvati. The ultimate traitor black widow, a true queen of competition reality TV. It was so fun to see her play this game, she made it so far with such heavy suspicion on her for so long. Watching her work with Dan was magical."

A slew of fans voiced dissatisfaction, with some blaming Peter Weber for spoiling the fun in The Traitors US season 2.

How was Parvati banished in The Traitors US season 2 episode 8?

The Traitors' backs were against the wall after the banishing of Dan Gheesling. Many grew suspicious of Parvati, while Dan throwing Phaedra under the bus wasn't forgotten. When the night fell, Parvati and Phaedra conspired to murder Bergie, to lessen the number of people in Peter's group.

Weber previously laid the scheme that trapped and banished Dan Gheesling, the first traitor, from the Scottish mansion. In a dramatic twist, Parvati spoke to Peter privately to plead innocence and convince him she was a Faithful. The Bachelor star convinced Parvati to turn against Phaedra at the roundtable, which she agreed to.

It was established that Peter, Kevin, Trishelle, and Parvati would vote out Phaedra Parks for banishment. However, Parvati still became the major target of the housemates. The voting began with the Survivor alum defending herself while Trishelle raised her suspicions against Phaedra.

The contestants discussed why Dan turned against her at the roundtable, but the Real Housewives star managed to defend herself. She highlighted that a player of Dan's caliber would never reveal a traitor's identity and that his actions before banishment were only to mislead others.

Phaedra also took shots at Peter, accusing him of being a Traitor and colluding with Parvati. Kate chimed in to share the same sentiment. At the revealing of votes, Kevin, Trishelle, Parvati, and Peter voted for Phaedra. Meanwhile, the majority, consisting of John, Phaedra, MJ, Sandra, Kate, CT, and Sheree, were against Parvati.

Thus, Parvati Shallow became the second traitor in the series to be identified and banished at the roundtable, leaving Phaedra the last one standing. But The Traitors fans do not seem impressed by the turnout. Viewers hoped for Peter to be murdered or banished for ruining the fun this season. Additionally, Parvati, a fan-favorite player's departure, was difficult for many to accept.

After the roundtable, Phaedra Parks, the only remaining traitor, planned to recruit Kate by her side. It remains to be seen if the latter is willing to join hands with her. In the next episode, titled A Game of Death, a faithful and a traitor will go head-to-head, and a thrilling mission is expected to pique fans' interest.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

