"Just throw Peter out": Peter Weber refusing invite sent by The Traitors draws backlash

There were no murders and banishment in episode 7 of The Traitors season 2, which was released on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Titled Blood on Their Hands, the episode focused on the aftermath of Dan Gheesling's banishing. He was the first traitor in this season to be successfully identified and thrown out of the Scottish mansion.

Dan got trapped in a scheme plotted by Peter Weber but before his exit, the Big Brother alum threw fellow traitor Phaedra Parks under the bus by disclosing her identity at the roundtable. Although the Real Housewives star managed to defend herself, Pete caught a whiff of her and Parvati Shallow's ulterior motives.

At the end of episode 6, an invitation was sent to Pete by the traitors, asking him to join their side, leaving audiences on a cliffhanger. In episode 7, it was revealed The Bachelor alum ended up declining the offer. This move of Pete has left viewers unimpressed.

Many believed it was the right opportunity for him to bring a massive twist to the show because no player would imagine he was recruited. A user @UniquaJohn wrote on X:

"Just throw Peter out of the whole house. Just a scared loser who wants to take out anybody who’s slightly entertaining and not even play this game. If you don’t wanna play and you’re scared to backstab these allies then GET OUT like seriously."

Peter declares he wants to win The Traitors with the faithfuls

In the turret, Parvati and Phaedra settle on recruiting Peter as the third traitor after Dan's exit. Phaedra tells Parvati "Do what you wanna do", ensuring she'll follow her every step of the way. With a devilish smile on her face, Parvati schemes:

"Let's just light this place on fire."

The duo continue to contemplate how fun it will be to watch the "faithful" detective murder his own friends if he joins their team. Parvati notes:

"It'll be so fun to recruit him and turn the most blue blood faithful detective against his own posse and watch his murder his friends."

Both of them expected Pete's entry in the doorway but they were greeted by Alan Cumming with bad news. He informed the duo about Pete's refusal to accept their invitation.

In a confessional, Pete lauded their move, explaining:

“This is the smartest move for the traitors to do right now. There’s no way that anyone would suspect me being one right now. Everything about me is win this game. If I don’t take this like I don’t see how they don’t murder me.”

Despite his life on the line, the Bachelor alum was unwilling to betray his trusted team of faithful. Pete affirmed his vision of winning the game with his fellow friends

Fans disprove of Pete's refusal

The game dynamic would have shifted polar apart with the traitors inching closer to victory if Pete accepted the offer. Viewers believe he was "stupid" and "dump" to let the opportunity slip.

In the next episode, Phaedra and Parvati have the opportunity to murder one of the five vulnerable players, MJ, Kate, Trishelle, Bergie, including Parvati.

Viewers also wish for the traitors to recruit one of Pete's close acquaintances to their team next.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

