"Take the faithfuls down": The Traitors fans laud Phaedra Parks for outlasting Dan and Parvati

The Traitors US is inching closer to the finale, with only 10 players left behind after the murder of Bergie and the banishing of Parvati Shallow in episode 8. Titled Knives at Dawn, released on February 15, the latest episode focused on the high-voltage drama brought to the Scottish mansion after the departure of Dan Gheesling.

He was the first traitor to be identified and banished accurately, but this resulted in rising tension among the remaining traitors, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow. Like Dan, Parvati attempted to cross the Real Housewives star at the round table, but to no avail. In the end, Parvati was voted out, with Phaedra defending and successfully dodging the bullet of yet another betrayal.

The Traitors fans are extremely impressed by Phaedra's unapologetic antics on the show. Some have even branded her the most efficient traitor of this season. A user, @xTeddyNOIRx, complimented the Bravo star on X, writing:

"And that makes her a perfect traitor! Can’t wait to see her and Phaedra take the faithfuls down."

Though Phaedra's hidden identity as the traitor has been compromised, viewers are rejoicing at the fact that she outlasted both Dan and Parvati, who didn't hesitate to throw her under the bus.

How was Phaedra betrayed by Dan and Parvati on The Traitors US season 2?

Dan Gheesling, the first traitor to be banished, turned his back on Phaedra Parks at the roundtable in episode 6. Dan's identity was compromised after he fell for a trap plotted by The Bachelor's Peter Weber. In his failed bid to plead innocence, Dan unmasked Phaedra's identity, accusing her of brilliantly escaping suspicions from day one and having "extra” post-murder reactions.

His tactics didn't work, as Phaedra managed to defend herself, turning the tables back at Dan. In episode 7, Parvati Shallow colluded against Phaedra. To save herself, she attempted to convince Peter Weber in a private conversation about being faithful.

Parvati even broke down and cried to emphasize her plea, leaving Peter to ask her to vote out Phaedra from the competition. At the roundtable, Trishelle voiced her suspicion against Phaedra, reminding everyone how Dan had previously accused the Bravo personality of being a traitor.

However, Phaedra targeted Peter, highlighting his newly formed alliance with Parvati, whom the majority doubted to have ulterior motives. Though Peter, Parvati, Kevin, and Trishelle voted against Phaedra, the one sent packing was ultimately Parvati. She received a total of seven votes from John, Phaedra, MJ, Sandra, Kate, CT, and Sheree.

The Traitors fans are impressed with Phaedra's gameplay, as she survived betrayal from her fellow gang members twice. A barrage of viewers want her to be one of the last ones standing in the competition. Moreover, many noted that Parvati and Dan should've listened to the Bravo star when she warned them against double-crossing her.

Phaedra Parks, the only remaining traitor, is aiming to recruit Kate by her side. The latter's decision will be shown in episode 9, titled A Game of Death, scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024.

If the faithfuls manage to identify all the traitors, they can share the prize pot of a whopping $250,000. However, if a traitor survives in this ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal, they can steal all the money.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

