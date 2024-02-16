The Traitors season 2: Who went home tonight?

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 15, 2024. During the segment, fans witnessed another murder and another banishment.

The episode started with a typical breakfast segment where it was revealed that Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen was murdered. Peter Weber's alliance was down a man who wanted to avenge the fallen soldier by successfully banishing a traitor.

The episode saw the cast compete in a task, set up by special guest Dr. Will, the infamous Big Brother alum. As the names of the two traitors were called at the roundtable things got heated and one of them, Parvati Shallow, was expelled.

Parvati Shallow was banished from The Traitors season 2 episode 8

Expand Tweet

The Traitors season 2 episode 8 aired on Thursday, February 15, 2024. The episode started with the revelation that Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen, the Love Island personality, had been murdered the night before.

During the episode, the cast competed in another challenge in the woods and raised money for themselves. They had to find their way out of a cabin in the woods without lights and bugs around them. While the cast managed to earn money during the task, the highlight of the segment was the roundtable.

Ahead of the roundtable, Trishelle had a conversation with Peter and Kevin about banishing Phaedra. She listed the reasons why she thought the Bravo celebrity was a traitor, including Dan Gheesling bringing up her name in his most recent roundtable with the season 2 cast.

She believed that he turned on her to save himself and look like a "hero." Peter Weber came up with another plan. He called a fake truce with Parvati Shallow to make her believe that he no longer thought she was one of the traitors.

Expand Tweet

Parvati then wanted to convince others about her stance in the game and throw Phaedra under the bus.

She had a conversation with John and told him that she believed that she had a target on her back because she trusted the wrong person. She further told him that she completely masked her emotions because she felt under attack and that it was a defense mechanism.

While she may have thought that she was convinced enough season 2 contestants to be safe, things changed during the roundtable. During the segment, Kevin questioned Phaedra and brought up her eye twitches while Trishelle backed him up.

John told the cast that he thought Parvati could be "the duchess of deception and a mistress of murder." Parvati brought up her conversation with Peter and noted that she asked him why he wanted to work with her if he thought she was a traitor.

The Bachelor alum noted that he was "just joking." Kate Chastain, the season 1 contestant who joined the season 2 cast, defended Parvati and noted that after the "joke," he suddenly changed his mind about Parvati.

Expand Tweet

She later defended Phaedra against Trishelle by telling her that her case was based on what Dan Gheesing said. C.T. also defended Phaedra by noting that he wasn't going to banish someone who lit his torch based on the word of a known liar.

Eventually, seven people voted for Parvati, four voted for Phaedra and the Survivor alum was banished from The Traitors season 2.

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with another episode on Peacock.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE