“Perfect clapback”: The Traitors fans react to Phaedra Parks shading Peter Weber in season 2

The Traitors US season 2 aired episode 9, titled A Game of Death, this week on Thursday, February 21, 2024. During the episode, fans saw another traitor get recruited, a murder, and an iconic roundtable discussion.

Episode 9 started with Kate Chastain accepting an invitation to become a traitor. The Below Deck alum decided to go after Kevin Kreider as the next person to be killed. This segment was followed by an uncomfortable breakfast during which M.J. noted a change in the recruit's behavior. The cast then competed in another task to earn shields and money before deliberating and sending someone home.

Three prominent names were thrust into the spotlight during the roundtable discussion, which was mainly carried out by John Bercow, Phaedra Parks, and Peter Weber, on who should be banished from the Peacock show.

Fans took to social media to react to this segment. They referred to a dialogue that was featured in the season 2 trailer, delivered by the Married to Medicine star, and praised the response online. A netizen, @essayjenkins, wrote on X:

"This is not the Bachelor and I don't have to kiss your a** for a rose" is a perfect clapback! Phaedra can go or stay, but the star of this season is HER!!!"

Phaedra's response to Peter Weber impresses The Traitors season 2 fans

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday. The Peacock show revealed another killer but ended on a cliffhanger before viewers could find out who was banished from the show.

Aside from other instances, the episode's roundtable discussions may have gone down in history for Phaedra Parks' one-line responses to those accusing her of being one of the remaining traitors.

In the previous episode, Trishelle brought up the Bravo celebrity's name, as she was certain that Parks was one of the murderers, and the seeds of doubt continued to grow in the latest episode. The discussion started with former politician John Bercow explaining why he thought the Bravo star was a traitor.

John detailed how both Parvati Shallow and Dan Gheesling, banished traitors, had called Parks a betrayer in the previous episodes. She was "non-committal" during the day and kept a low profile, according to him.

In response, Phaedra Parks pointed the finger at one of John's allies, Peter Weber, and asked the former politician why he didn't question the latter's alliance with the eliminated traitors. She further pointed out that it was suspicious that The Bachelor alum was trying to work with her.

"You think that you can play all of these tricks. Plant this here, I'm going to plant this here. I'm a true faithful. What you might have forgot, Peter, is this is not the Bachelor. And I don't have to kiss your a** for a rose."

Parks' response led to a heated argument between the Bachelor Nation alum and former, as Peter pointed out that he was offended.

The Traitors season 2 fans reacted to the exchange and praised Phaedra for her quick witted one-liners during the show:

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with another episode on Peacock.

