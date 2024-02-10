The Traitors US: Will there be a season 3? Details explored

Peacock’s hit reality competition series, The Traitors US, has been renewed for season 3. The development comes less than a month after season 2 of the unscripted series premiered on January 12. Fronted by Alan Cumming, the Emmy-winning show features well-known faces from the realm of the reality TV world, competing for a grand prize pot of $250,000.

Season 2 continues to release new episodes weekly every Thursday on Peacock, and the streaming site officially confirmed the news of season 3 on social media. On Wednesday, February 7, Peacock took to Twitter to announce the exciting development, writing:

“You streamed, you meme’d, you demanded more. Consider this your reward. The Traitors US is RENEWED for Season 3.”

The Traitors US garners unprecedented viewership

As season 2 debuted on Peacock, the reality show emerged to become one of the most-watched series on the streaming platform, as reported by Variety.

The first three episodes of the Alan Cumming-fronted show were released together on January 12. It was reportedly estimated that season 2 cloaked an unprecedented 75% increase in viewership, surpassing the performance of season 1.

The ratings amassed by the show topped the viewership of other reality series, including Love Island USA, Love Island Games, Queens Court, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The spike in viewership was recorded weeks after The Traitors won a 2023 Prime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program category.

What is The Traitors all about?

Contestants are locked up in a beautiful Scottish castle competing for the grand prize, but hidden among them are the traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the faithfuls. As darkness befalls the mansion, traitors run loose on a murder spree, claiming a victim each night. It is left up to the faithfuls to identify all traitors and banish them from the game at the roundtable.

If the faithfuls manage to uncover every traitor, they can all win the game together and share the prize pot. However, if a traitor makes it to the end undetected, they can steal all the money.

In season 1, four-time Survivor alum Cirie Fields, a hidden traitor, won the game by defeating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville, Big Brother players Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr., and her Survivor pal Stephanie LaGrossa, among others.

In the ongoing season 2, Dan Gheesling has become the first traitor to be unmasked and banished in episode 6. Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Parks, the remaining traitors, schemed to recruit Peter Weber, the mastermind behind Dan’s exit, into their team.

In a dramatic twist, Pete refuses their invitation in episode 7, prompting Parvati to be vulnerable to banishment at the upcoming roundtable.

In the upcoming episode 8, Parvati and Phaedra will conspire to murder one among MJ, Kate, Trishelle, and Bergie, the players who failed to secure immunity during the money mission and were also denied the “power to protect” by fellow castmates.

The makers of the show haven’t disclosed the release date of season 3 yet. However, if the history of the series is anything to go by, season 1 was released in January 2023, followed by the debut of season 2 in January 2024. It is likely that season 3 might hit Peacock in early 2025.

Those interested can watch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.

