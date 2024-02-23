“Overstayed his welcome”: The Traitors season 2 fans celebrate Kevin Kreider’s murder

The Traitors season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw a new traitor, another murder, and another task.

During the cast's second roundtable conversation, Phaedra and Peter's names were mentioned more than the others. While the episode ended on a cliffhanger and fans don't know how was banished, the segment earned praise online for being entertaining.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the latest murder, which was Kevin Kreider's, and were happy to see the cast member get murdered. One person, @Christopher Hensley wrote on X:

"I'm glad Kevin is finally gone! He overstayed his welcome."

The Traitors US season 2 fans react to Kate Chastain killing Kevin Kreider in latest episode

In the latest episode of The Traitors US season 2, fans saw Kate Chastain accept Phaedra Parks' invitation to join her as a traitor. The episode began with the two of them meeting in secret to discuss their gameplay and also kill one cast member in the dead of the night.

After accepting the invitation, the first person the new recruit chose to murder was Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire. However, the following breakfast wasn't the easiest for her as MJ noticed a change in the Below Deck alum's behavior.

At breakfast, MJ pointed out that something was missing and Kate tried reassuring her that everything was okay. The Bravo celebrity added that the light in Kate's face wasn't there

"M.J., stop calling me out. Shut up M.J. I'm tired. Give me the coffee. Get off my back. I'm freaking out. I have got to get my sh*t together. I'm a faithful. Peter is a traitor. I'm a faithful," Kate said in a confessional."

The Traitors season 2 cast member added that this was why she didn't smoke marijuana. Kate added that it made her paranoid and made her think everything she would say was wrong.

Kate noted that she was overthinking all of her actions, including what she should be eating and how she sounded. While the cast member may not have done an excellent job covering her tracks, fans took to social media to react to the person she chose to kill and were happy with her choice.

Later in the episode, the cast gathered around the roundtable to discuss who to vote out. During the segment, John accused Parks of being a traitor while the latter pointed the finger at Peter.

However, just as it was being revealed who was going to get banished tonight, the credits rolled, which means fans will have to tune in next week on Thursday to find out who will get banished next from The Traitors season 2.

