Why was nobody banished on The Traitors Season 2 tonight? Fans riot as episode ends on a cliffhanger

The Traitors season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, the cast continued on trying to uncover the true identities of the remaining killers while trying to keep another faithful from getting murdered.

The segment started with Kate Chastain accepting Phaedra Parks's invitation to join her on the murder spree and claiming Kevin Kreider as her first victim. Although the episode saw one murder, the interesting roundtable segment was cut short and nobody was banished from The Traitors season 2 this week. The cast, however, did vote on who to eliminate and while several votes were revealed, the deciding vote will be revealed next week.

The episode ended in a nail-biter and it made fans of the show upset. They took to social media to express their anger. One person, @leebee4life wrote on X:

"Oh come on!!! A cliffhanger is so unnecessary!!!"

The Traitors US season 2 fans upset over cliffhanger ending

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, which aired on February 21, 2024, fans saw Kevin Kreider get eliminated from the Peacock show after being murdered.

This was followed by a breakfast segment, during which M.J. saw changes in Kate Chastain's behavior, and while she couldn't have known for sure that the cast member was recruited, it made the Bravo celebrity paranoid about her every action.

The cast then competed in another chance where they had to shoot down other contestants' window panes, containing their names, to take away chances of those contestants' earning shields. The segment also saw The Traitors season 2 cast members add more money to the pot.

Later in the episode, The Bachelor alum pulled Phaedra Parks aside to have a private conversation with her and he told her that he wanted them to work together. Peter Weber previously used the same tactics against Parvati Shallow to be able to confirm his suspicions about her being one of the traitors.

During the roundtable segment, two names came up, Peter Weber's and Phaedra Parks's. Former politician John Bercow led the conversation and accused Phaedra of being a traitor. He encouraged the rest of the cast to vote for her and noted that he was certain he was going to get murdered next if the Married to Medicine star wasn't banished "till eternity."

He pointed out that she was a "low-fly" and that both Dan and Parvati had named her in previous discussions. He added that the motive of the game was to search for the murderers amidst them but that her gameplay so far had been to avoid errors.

In response, Phaedra Parks pointed the finger at Peter Weber and asked John why he didn't question his friend for wanting to work with her, despite claiming that he believed her to be a traitor. She told Peter Weber that she disapproved of him pulling people in for private conversations and not letting others join in.

In his defense, Pilot Pete noted that he didn't think there was anything wrong with trying to figure things out in private. When it came down to voting, both of them received votes but it wasn't revealed who was banished from The Traitors season 2.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and were enraged that the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.