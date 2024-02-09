“Production can go to h*ll”: The Traitors season 2 fans unhappy with latest twist

The Traitors season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The segment saw Peter Weber decline Parvati Shallow and Phaedra Park's offer to be a part of the traitors. The segment started with the two finding out about his refusal during a secret meeting.

This was followed by breakfast where everyone was present, indicating that nobody had been murdered. During the meal, Parvati asked the cast whether anyone had received a letter during the night, and Peter stayed quiet. However, he noted that since he was alive, he no longer believed that Parvati was a murderer.

The episode also saw Sandra band together with cast members who weren't a part of Pilot Pete's alliance to turn the tables in their favor by banishing him next. However, a twist derailed the plan as there was no roundtable during the segment, which meant that nobody was banished.

Fans took to social media to react to the episode and noted that they believed production was interfering intentionally to keep The Bachelor alum safe. One person, @OniQuezaire wrote on X:

"Nah production can go to h*ll with this twist. this isn't good tv, it's just annoying and interfering with the integrity of the game."

The Traitors season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

The Traitors US season 2 fans slam production for intervening

Fans react to new twist in The Traitors season 2 (Image via Twitter/@OniQuezaire)

In the latest episode of The Traitors season 2, titled, Blood on Their Hands, fans were left disappointed by a twist, due to which there was no roundtable session. The segment started with Parvati and Phaedra discovering that Pilot Pete turned down their offer to be the latest recruit to be a traitor after Dan Gheesling's banishment in the previous episode.

During breakfast, Parvati tried to get Peter to confess to getting a recruitment letter. However, the cast member didn't budge and noted that he no longer believed she was a traitor since he didn't get murdered.

After breakfast, Peter Weber and his alliance gathered together to discuss their strategy when an unsuspecting Phaedra walked into the room.

Peter told the season 2 contestant that they needed a minute, the cast member then told the rest of the cast about not being allowed in. When the same thing happened with MJ, Survivor alum Sandra decided to band the remaining cast members together to plot against the existing alliance.

She rallied the troops as the 'Leftovers' alliance and came up with a plan to banish Peter Weber in the upcoming roundtable session. She wanted the numbers to remain in their favor and noted that they'd be "screwed" if one of Peter's people was a traitor.

However, Sandra's plan fell through when Alan Cumming told the cast that there would be no roundtable since they were meeting in the forest for another ceremony instead.

He noted that the cast members would pick one contestant each until five remained unsafe. Fans took to social media to react to the twist and implied that the production was trying to protect The Bachelor alum and keep him in the game.

