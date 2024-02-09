“A showmance we didn’t know we needed”: The Traitors US season 2 fans ship C.T. and Phaedra

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The episode began with Peter Weber declining the offer to join Parvati and Phaedra and remain faithful. During breakfast, Alan Cummings hinted towards a forest-themed challenge that would allow the cast to increase their prize fund.

After breakfast, the cast broke into their alliances to discuss their strategy moving forward and Sandra explained to the Bravo celebrities that the Peacock show was a numbers game. They aimed to banish Peter Weber to keep the numbers in their favor.

Later in the episode, the cast made their way to the forest to compete in the next challenge. Alan Cummings noted that they would have to pair up with another cast member for the task, and C.T. and Phaedra immediately chose one another.

Fans reacted to the two choosing each other and shipped the two once again. They took to social media to react to the pairing, one person, @anrodge, wrote on X:

"Phaedra and CT are definitely a showmance we didn't know we needed!!"

The Traitors US season 2 will return next week with a brand new episode on Peacock.

The Traitors US season 2 fans ship C.T. and Phaedra

The Traitors US season 2 aired a brand new episode this week. During episode 7 of the Peacock show, the cast competed in another challenge to raise the prize fund.

After breakfast, the season 2 contestants went to the forest where they divided themselves in pairs. Their task was to travel through woods and avoid traps so they could bring back their bag of gold.

C.T. and Phaedra immediately looked at one another and paired up. They had a bag for $500. The other pairs were Trishelle and Peter, Parvati and John, Kate and MJ, Shereé and Bergie, and Sandra and Kevin.

While in the forest, the pairs came across questions and if they got the answers wrong, one of them would be eliminated. The Traitors' latest showmance Pheadra and C.T. stumbled upon a question and answered incorrectly. This eliminated C.T. from the game, which seemingly left Phaedra Parks heartbroken.

Once the cast returned to the castle, another twist awaited them. Alan told them to meet him in the woods for a "dealing outing." Alan told them that nobody would be banished and that instead, they had the power to save someone from being murdered.

Phaedra once again picked C.T. and spared him from being murdered. The other cast members who were saved during the ceremony included Shereé, Phaedra, Jogn, and Peter.

Fans took to social media to react to C.T. and Phaedra picking each other in the episode.

