Why is there a scar on The Traitors season 2 star Sandra Diaz-Twine's forehead? Explained

The Traitors season 2 witnessed the banishing of its first Traitor, Dan Gheesling, in episode 6, released on Thursday, February 1. The addictive reality show, fronted by Alan Cumming, introduced 22 players recruited from shows such as Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, and The Challenge, locked in a Scottish mansion to play the ultimate game of backstabbing and betrayal.

One of the contestants to participate in the second installment of the series is Sandra Diaz-Twine, a two-time Survivor winner. The fan-favorite TV veteran has a significant fan following outside the show, who were quick to notice a scar on her forehead mid-season of The Traitors.

Amid concern about the wound, Sandra Diaz-Twine took to Instagram to share a health update confirming the scar is healing and that she got it while filming episode 3 of the smash-hit reality TV show.

The Traitors star Sandra Diaz-Twine addresses the forehead mark

A user @u/OneAndOnlySlack asked on Reddit:

“Just wondering if anyone knows what happened to Sandra's forehead and where that nasty gash came from? Did she hurt herself in a competition or is it like, a thing she's had since survivor? Just curious.”

Likewise, a barrage of fans on Instagram flooded Sandra’s comment section, inquiring about the wound. Looking at the outpouring of concern, the Survivor alum shared a photograph of the gash on Instagram, writing:

“I got the huge scar on my forehead while raiding the cemetery for gold on episode 3. I still have the scar but it’s not as bad as the first few days after running into the edge of a tomb in the dark.”

The revelation came as a breath of relief for many of her followers. Meanwhile, a few extended support to her by hailing Sandra as a “queen” and calling the scar a “badge of honor” for her hard work.

Sandra Diaz-Twine from The Traitors season 2 (Image via Instagram/@sassysdt)

Over a week after her initial update, Sandra shared a subsequent post on Instagram explaining how the gash is still there on her forehead, but fading. She writes :

“PSA: I got my scar from the night of the cemetery mission. I ran into a tombstone running from the lights. It’s fading but still there.”

What happened in the latest episode of The Traitors season 2?

For those unaware, each episode of the show witnessed the eviction of two players: a Traitor murders a Faithful, and at a roundtable, everyone votes to banish a player whom they believe is a Traitor. In a dramatic twist, the players were correctly able to identify Dan Gheesling as the Traitor, thereby banishing him in episode 6 and saving Faithful from getting murdered.

This makes Dan Gheesling the first Traitor to be evicted in season 2. Following his banishment, Phaedra Parks and Parvati Shallow are the remaining Traitors. Notably, if the vote count is anything to go by, it appears all the players have set their sights on the correction options.

Dan Gheesling received a majority of 11 votes from John, Bergie, Trishelle, Kate, Sandra, MJ, Kevin, Phaedra, Parvati, CT, and Sheree. Phaedra got one from Dan, and Parvati received one vote from Peter.

Additionally, the player who earned the shield this week was Sheree Whitfield. But since the Traitors decided to recruit this week rather than murder, the shield power went to waste.

If the faithful manage to identify them, they can all share the prize pot of $250,000. However, if the thieves survive, they’ll steal all the money.