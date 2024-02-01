The Traitors season 2 cast net worth: Who is the richest?

The Traitors season 2 was more anticipated than the first one because of its all-star cast, which was gathered from popular reality TV shows such as The Challenge, Big Brother, Survivor, RuPaul's Drag Race, and The Real Housewives, among others.

The show's high production value and Alan Cummings' hosting, add to appeal which has kept the show's fanbase loyal. This season has been graced with Phaedra Parks, Dan Ghessling, and Parvati Shallow as the perfect traitors who have endured the pains of murdering their trusted allies in an attempt to win the $250,000 prize money.

The $250,000 might not be their only driving force as most of the contestants are rich because of their celebrity status. Deontay Wilder, a professional boxer, who left the show in episode 4 is the richest of them all with a net worth upwards of $30 million according to celebritynetworth.com.

Net worth of celebrity contestants on the all-star season 2 of The Traitors

1) Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder is a professional boxer who held the World Boxing Council Heavyweight title for five years from 2015 to 2020. Episode 4 of The Traitors saw the legend bidding goodbye to the show because he was heartbroken for falsely accusing the Faithful Maks Chmerkovskiy. As per celebrity net worth, his net worth is estimated to be $30 million.

2) Larsa Pippen

Before coming to The Traitors, Larsa Pippen has been on The Real Housewives of Miami since its inception in 2011. Larsa is also a businesswoman and an entrepreneur, and all of this combined gives her a net worth of $10 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

3) Kevin Kreider

The otherwise quiet contestant on The Traitors, who has come from Bling Empire, has a loud net worth because of his company and his history as a fitness instructor. He is the Founder and CEO of Taejin Beverage Inc and Taejin Entertainment LLC, which contributes to his net worth of $10 million, according to lifestyleasia.com.

4) Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim is a famous Ukrainian dancer who has participated in and won many dancing competitions around the world. This fame got him on Dancing With the Stars season 18, which he won alongside his partner Meryl Davis, which eventually got him to The Traitors. Working as a choreographer and his winnings from these competitions give him a net worth of $8 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

5) Phaedra Parks

Before becoming a reality star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra Parks owned her legal firm by the name of Parks Group. Her popularity on The Real Housewives of Atlanta got her a place on Married to Medicine and now The Traitors. Her long unwavering reality career and her previous business make her current net worth of $6 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

6) Peppermint

Peppermint appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 and won its runner-up position. Her net worth is estimated to be $3 million, as per starsgab. In addition to being the only transgender person and Black trans woman competing, Peppermint is the sole competitor from Drag Race.

7) Dan Gheesling

Dan's two appearances on Big Brother contributed to his wealth accumulation. Dan won season 10 of the popular show and became the runner-up of season 14. The majority of his riches have come from his lucrative profession as a reality TV star and content producer, as per hookeaudio.com.

8) Mercedes 'MJ' Javid

The Shahs of Sunset fame has garnered her net worth through her real estate business. Not only is she one of the richest among her contemporaries, but she also has appeared on several TV shows such as Dish Nation and the Jeff Probst Show. She also works as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Real Estate, which gives her a net worth of $5 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

9) Parvati Shallow

Parvati has a net worth of $3 to $5 million because of her multiple appearances on Survivor. She was the winner of season 16 of Survivor: Micronesia- Fans vs. Favorites, and the runner-up of season 20 of Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Her star status has contributed to her net worth according to popularnetworth.com.

10) Peter Weber

Like many of his The Traitors co-stars, Peter's net worth is also a result of his star status. Peter appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette and competed for the heart of Hannah Brown. He also appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor. He has a net worth of $3.5 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

11) Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge is a housewife on the origin of the RH franchise, Real Housewives of Orange County. Prior to her appearance on the show, Tamra was a real estate agent, which has helped her amass her total wealth of $3 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

12) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su won season 8 of Love Island USA alongside Davide Sanclimenti. She now serves as an ambassador to the famous online clothing store Oh Polly. She has also appeared on several other TV shows such as Dancing on Ice, and The Wheel, which contribute to her wealth of $2 million, according to fresherslive.com.

13) Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan is not only the boyfriend of Real Housewives of Miami fame Larsa Pippen but also the son of legendary NBA player Michael Jordan. His net worth of $1.5 million comes from his appearances alongside Larsa and his former basketball career, according to marc.com.

14) Sandra Diaz-Twine

Before The Traitors, Sandra's fame had no bounds after she won two seasons of Survivor, namely season 7, Survivor: Pearl Islands, and season 20, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. This also makes most of her net worth of $1 million, according to biogossipy.com.

15) Janelle Pierzina ($1 million)

Janelle Pierzina is a recurring face on Big Brother and The Amazing Race. Even though Janelle wasn't able to gain any victories in these shows, it has helped her gain significant wealth. Her net worth of $1 million is a result of her TV shows and win on Snake in the Grass alongside Cirie Fields and Rachel Reilly, according to celebritynetworth.com.

16) John Bercow

Bercow is a former member of the Parliament of the UK. He is also a member of the House of Commons and holds the title of the longest Speaker of the House of Commons, after serving for ten years from 2009 to 2019. His net worth of $1 million is a result of his high-paying job, according to networthpost.com.

17) Chris 'CT' Tamburello ($800 thousand)

Before The Traitors, CT had been a long-reigning player of The Challenge. His participation and his wins on the show have contributed to his wealth of $800K, which is according to celebritynetworth.com. He won The Challenge: Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars 1 and 2, and Spies, Lies & Allies.

18) Shereé Whitfield

Shereé has many stars on her shoulders as not only is she a reality star on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she is also an author and an entrepreneur. Along with her role on The Traitors, she owns a clothing brand called She by Shereé and has written Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta. All her endeavors combined make for her net worth of $800K, according to celebritynetworth.com.

19) Trishelle Cannatella ($500 thousand)

Trishelle is also The Challenge star, with appearances in its various seasons such as The Real World: Las Vegas, The Challenge, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Rivals II, and All Stars 1. She is also an experienced poker player and an actor in films like The Scorned and Breaking Wind, which makes up her total net wealth of $500K, according to celebritynetworth.com.

20) Carsten 'Bergie' Bergensen

Bergie was a manager at a Dairy Queen ice cream store in Minnesota before he appeared on Love Island USA season 5, which makes up for his net worth of $100 to $500 thousand, according to thefamousdata.com.

21) Kate Chastain

Before coming to The Traitors, Kate was a Below Deck alumni who left the show after six seasons only to become an executive producer for Bravo's Chat Room. Apart from her TV career, she is also an author, a podcast host, and a philanthropist. That makes her net worth $300K, according to celebritynetworth.com.

22) Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio

Johnny's net worth and his name come from his job at the Banana Republic along with his status as a reality star that came from competing in various seasons of The Challenge, before coming to The Traitors. As per celebritynetworth, Johnny's net worth is $200 thousand.

The Traitors season 2 has new episodes coming out on Peacock every Thursday at 6 pm ET.